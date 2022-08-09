Warning to ensure escape route from basement flats in case of flooding

Residents affected by the devastating flash floods in Camden have received guidance to try to protect their homes, with warnings to evacuate when flooding is likely.

The South Hampstead Flood Action Group, supported by the council, asked independent flood protection experts at Warwick York for general advice on protecting homes from floods.

The request followed flooding in at least 135 Camden homes in July last year, destroying property and forcing some residents to live in temporary accommodation for months after the heavy rain left the drainage system struggling to cope.

Flash flooding in South End Green on July 12 2021 - Credit: Max Leach

One resident was rescued by neighbours after rising flood levels blocked his escape.

Water rushed through homes in Camden during two days of extremely heavy rainfall in July 2021.

It followed the fifth wettest three months recorded in 130 years, which meant the ground was already saturated, making it harder for soil to absorb rain.

A report into the flooding for Camden Council said that there had been limited warning.

The council said it could train volunteer flood wardens and develop a “flood action toolkit” with details of whom to contact, setting up buddy systems and identifying vulnerable residents.

The mayor of London’s report into the London-wide floods warned they are more likely because of climate change and said more needs to be done to prevent floods and reduce the risks.

Thames Water is also investigating what happened and looking into measures to build flood resilience.

Experts from Warwick York looked at eight flooded homes, some with as much as 1.5m of water, to come up with some general advice for residents.

Measures could include fitting door barriers and pumps.

Warwick York's Laurence Waterhouse said the areas flooded also suffered problems in 1975 and 2002.

In a report he said: “With climate change predicted to bring even more extreme rainstorms, urgent action must be taken to prevent more extensive and drastic flooding.

"Thames Water needs to significantly enlarge and improve the drainage in South Hampstead and in the streets that lead down to it from Hampstead.”

Flooding in Finchley Road - Credit: @RobbsKurt / Camden

He wrote of “the importance of anyone in a basement flat having a secondary escape route if flooding prevents them getting out”.

Some homes were converted before a secondary escape became law.

“This is why it is important to have a early warning of any potential flooding and under no circumstances should residents remain in the flats/apartments when flooding is likely to occur,” he wrote.

The general advice included reporting blocked drains “so they can do their job”.

“It seems like an obvious measure, but sewer systems can clog up with household waste, debris, sediment, tree roots and leaves," he wrote. "Don’t put cooking fats, oils, gravy, and food down your drains. ”

Instead people should collect them in a container, wait for them to cool and put the sealed container in the bin.

He urged people to “love your loo” and only put wastewater, toilet tissue and human waste down the toilet, saying wet wipes and sanitary items “contribute to the most troublesome blockages in our sewer network”.

Flooding in Finchley Road - Credit: @RobbsKurt / Camden

Residents were urged: “Be keen to keep your front garden green. Think before deciding to pave over your front garden, or if you have done this already ensure it has effective drainage. Concrete is not permeable. It does not absorb rainwater, it blocks it and redirects it to the drainage systems which, in turn, often become clogged.”

People are advised to take independent advice for their specific properties and to draw up a flood action plan.

South Hampstead Flood Action Group said the number of people who reports flooding is low. It wants the council to have more power to stop people paving over gardens and if there was sufficient warning of heavy rain to clean out gullies to help water drain away.

The information was shared by the Combined Residents Associations of South Hampstead (CRASH).

To report blocked drains, go to www.camden.gov.uk/report-street-issue