Police mourn 'devoted' Camden constable who died from Covid

Published: 8:40 AM January 27, 2021

Tributes are being paid to a Camden police officer who has died from Covid-19.

John Fabrizi, a constable for Camden Police, passed away on Sunday (January 24) as the local force remembered a “devoted” officer who “did so much good in one lifetime”.

Flowers have been laid outside Kentish Town Police Station in memory of PC Fabrizi, who is one of five Metropolitan Police officers to have died from the virus in recent weeks.

On Tuesday (January 26) Camden Police tweeted: “It is with a great sadness that we announce the death of a much loved officer, Camden's PC John Fabrizi, who lost his battle with Covid-19 on Sunday.

“Our thoughts go to John's family as we mourn the loss of our devoted colleague, an officer that did so much good in one lifetime.

“We send our heartfelt thanks to all of our NHS colleagues who helped John within intensive care and selflessly continue to provide assistance to all of our community who need it during this difficult time.”