Camden Police issue first Covid-19 fines and arrest man who threatened coronavirus by spitting

Camden officers have warned people to follow government guidelines. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man has been arrested in Camden after threatening to give officers coronavirus by spitting on them.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Camden Police made the arrest amid issuing their first fines for people flouting Covid-19 social distancing measures.

Camden Police tweeted on Monday morning: “Our night time economy team found themselves having to once again remind too many people to #StayHome.

“They found themselves having to issue some of our first fines & were left with no choice but to arrest a male who was racially abusive & threatened coronavirus by spitting.”

On Wednesday, Ch Supt Raj Kohli, who leads the Central North Basic Command Unit, told “supposedly mature adults” ignoring social distancing guidelines to start listening and stop wasting offciers’ time.

Last week, three men lit a barbecue and were “having a party” in Fortune Green before police moved them on.

Camden Police previously warned the vulnerable and ill “should treat invitations of help with caution”.