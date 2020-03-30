Search

Advanced search

Camden Police issue first Covid-19 fines and arrest man who threatened coronavirus by spitting

PUBLISHED: 09:50 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 30 March 2020

Camden officers have warned people to follow government guidelines. Picture: Met Police

Camden officers have warned people to follow government guidelines. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A man has been arrested in Camden after threatening to give officers coronavirus by spitting on them.

Camden Police made the arrest amid issuing their first fines for people flouting Covid-19 social distancing measures.

Camden Police tweeted on Monday morning: “Our night time economy team found themselves having to once again remind too many people to #StayHome.

“They found themselves having to issue some of our first fines & were left with no choice but to arrest a male who was racially abusive & threatened coronavirus by spitting.”

On Wednesday, Ch Supt Raj Kohli, who leads the Central North Basic Command Unit, told “supposedly mature adults” ignoring social distancing guidelines to start listening and stop wasting offciers’ time.

Last week, three men lit a barbecue and were “having a party” in Fortune Green before police moved them on.

Camden Police previously warned the vulnerable and ill “should treat invitations of help with caution”.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free Hospital, NHS confirms

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

There With You: Teddy bears and rainbows light up Camden windows

Picture: Cllr Lorna Russell

“It’s a bittersweet moment”: Highgate School headteacher “proud” but “sad” following coronavirus closure

Mr Pettitt said he was missing the school

Finding the ‘funny’ in a time of coronavirus

Clockwise from top left: Rick Kiesewetter, Tania Edwards, Stephen Carlin and Hatty Ashdown.Pictures: the artists

Camden Police issue first Covid-19 fines and arrest man who threatened coronavirus by spitting

Camden officers have warned people to follow government guidelines. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free Hospital, NHS confirms

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

There With You: Teddy bears and rainbows light up Camden windows

Picture: Cllr Lorna Russell

“It’s a bittersweet moment”: Highgate School headteacher “proud” but “sad” following coronavirus closure

Mr Pettitt said he was missing the school

Finding the ‘funny’ in a time of coronavirus

Clockwise from top left: Rick Kiesewetter, Tania Edwards, Stephen Carlin and Hatty Ashdown.Pictures: the artists

Camden Police issue first Covid-19 fines and arrest man who threatened coronavirus by spitting

Camden officers have warned people to follow government guidelines. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Song goes to FIFA over FC Sion sacking

Alex Song in action for West Ham

Coronavirus: Delay could affect World Cup says Kane

Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground

Coronavirus: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s temporarily prison release extended amid pandemic

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

There With You: Directory lists small businesses delivering supplies during coronavirus outbreak

Jenna and Basil Fansa.

Camden Police issue first Covid-19 fines and arrest man who threatened coronavirus by spitting

Camden officers have warned people to follow government guidelines. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24