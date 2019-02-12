Search

The Greenwood Centre: Kentish Town’s new centre for disabled people ‘a dream come to fruition’

PUBLISHED: 18:10 05 March 2019

The official opening of the Greenwood Centre in Kentish Town featuring Oliver Greene, Jules Robertson and Cllrs Georgia Gould and Pat Callaghan along with service users. Picture: Justin Thomas

The official opening of the Greenwood Centre in Kentish Town featuring Oliver Greene, Jules Robertson and Cllrs Georgia Gould and Pat Callaghan along with service users. Picture: Justin Thomas

© 2018 Justin Thomas

Disabled people in Camden now have a “one-stop shop” after local actor Jules Robertson officially opened the town hall’s first Centre for Independent Living – the Greenwood Centre in Kentish Town.

The new building will house services for people with physical and mental disabilities while charity the Camden Society are relocating their Flapjacks cafe there.

Camden Healthwatch will also be amongst the tenants at the new centre, which will be run by the Camden Disability Action group.

Oliver Greene, who leads CDA, said: ““The dream of many has come to fruition and now we as disabled people with various disabilities - both visible and invisible - will have a one stop shop for all.”

Cllr Pat Callaghan, the council’s health spokesperson, said: “Our support focuses on the strengths of Camden residents, not their weaknesses. Central to the work we do is to provide residents with the tools to develop those strengths and sense of independence.”

The Camden Society confirmed that no-one would lose their jobs because of the move, despite local dismay at the closure of Flapjacks on Kentish Town Road.

