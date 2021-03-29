Camden Music Trust fundraises to give lessons to kids afflicted by pandemic

Published: 1:27 PM March 29, 2021 Updated: 1:28 PM March 29, 2021

The charity is responsible for the annual schools' concert at the Royal Albert Hall - Credit: Justin Thomas

A Camden charity bidding to provide music lessons to children worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic is entering its final days of fundraising.

The Camden Music Trust is looking to offer 30 pupils a block of 10 music lessons – making up 100 hours-worth of teaching – during the summer term.

Schools will nominate children who may be in financial need, or from families without a musical background.

The fundraiser ends on March 31, and it has so far raised 64% of its £3,600 target (as of March 29).

Esther Caplin, chair of the Camden Music Trust, said that music provides emotional support to many children, and that this was "especially needed" during the pandemic for families who have experienced hardship.

The Camden Music Trust is a registered charity that works with 40 schools in the borough to improve inclusion in music education.

It has reported a 25% fall in pupils taking music lessons following the first Covid-19 lockdown.

To donate visit https://justgiving.com/campaign/100hoursofmusic