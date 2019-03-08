Jon Snow launches fundraising drive for Camden Music Festival 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall

Esther Caplin, Cllr Jenny Headlam-Wells, Kate Hannent and Camden Trust Music ambassador Jon Snow, Picture: Imogen Sharp Archant

Primrose Hill’s legendary veteran broadcaster has launched a fundraiser that will allow thousands of Camden’s young musicians to perform at the Royal Albert Hall.

Jon Snow attended the annual Camden Spring Music Festival, hosted by the Camden Music Trust (CMT), on March 24 at LSO St Luke’s in Old Street.

Following performances from the Sunday Saxes, the New Camden Jazz Ensemble, the London Youth Folk Ensemble and the Camden Youth Jazz Band, he said: “That was just brilliant, it could have been any professional gig anywhere in the world - absolutely sensational.”

An ambassador for Camden Music Trust, he appealed to the gathered crowd to support the Camden Music Festival which takes place in the Royal Albert Hall every two years.

The roof-raising event, compered by Mr Snow, showcases more than 3,000 young singers and musicians from Camden schools and youth orchestras who perform classical, pop, world music and jazz for an audience of proud parents, friends and community members.

He added: “Music is at the heart of everything. If we can keep it going on, all the costs getting this to the Albert Hall - it will be fanastic.”

Also at the festival, which had earlier seen the Camden Training Orchestra and Camden Concert Band perform, a special commendation was given to Peter West.

The head of Camden Music Service is retiring after 30 years in the department.

Paying tribute to her colleague Deborah Rees, deputy head of CMS, said: “He built the service from scratch, it’s a fantastic achievement and we wish him a very long and happy retirement.”

CMT, the charity arm of Camden Music Service, fundraises to provide tuition, instruments and music groups to help all Camden children to take part in music.

Forty supporters of the charity recently raised more than £18,600 at a 10k for 10k Great Camden Musical Revival run on March 3 in Regent’s Park.

The money will be used to restore more than 200 “old and tired” donated instruments for Camden Music Service.

Ms Rees said: “I feel passionately that playing an instrument shouldn’t be restricted to those who can afford it - and having access to a decent-quality instrument is the first step in a lifetime’s music journey.”

To donate visit camdenmusictrust.org/