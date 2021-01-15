Camden man charged with prostitution offences and sexual exploitation
Published: 11:42 AM January 15, 2021
Police have charged a Camden man with prostitution offences and the sexual exploitation of a child.
Nurruzaman Shahin, 38, of North Villas, Cantelowes, was charged with six counts of controlling prostitution for gain and one count of arranging/facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child.
The charges follow arrests by police in Camden, Holborn and Hanwell on Wednesday.
The defendant will appear at Stratford Magistrates Court today (January 15). Two other men, aged 46 and 28, have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
