Local history talks on West Hampstead, Kilburn, Little Italy and Charles Dickens all planned for January

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 January 2020

Can you remember when West Hampstead looked like this? Picture: Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre

Can you remember when West Hampstead looked like this? Picture: Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre

Camden's Local Studies and Archives Centre (CLSAC) is kicking off 2020 with events detailing the fascinating history of West Hampstead, Charles Dickens's Camden, and Little Italy.

The first is a run-through of Dickens' connections to the borough, based on material exhibited at CLSAC last year. Using imagery from across Camden, at 7pm on January 15 senior archivist Tudor Allen will be at the London Irish Centre, Camden Square with tales of the great author.

On January 17 he will discuss the "illustrated history" of West Hampstead at the community centre in Dornfell Street at 7.30pm, while on January 22 he is heading to Primrose Hill Community Centre for 2pm and will be delving into Kilburn's dark past.

And for the Little Italy talk, head to Bloomsbury Baptist Church at 1.30 on January 21.

All talks are free.

