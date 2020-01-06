'Iconic' Koko nightclub roof blaze brings Camden Town to standstill

Fire rips through the roof of the Camden nightclub Koko. Picture: Oliver Cooper Archant

Fire engulfed the roof of the closed-down Camden Town nightclub Koko on Monday evening.

London Fire Brigade tackle the blaze at Camden's Koko. Picture: LFB London Fire Brigade tackle the blaze at Camden's Koko. Picture: LFB

After being called shortly before 9pm on Monday, around 60 firefighters have been tackling the blaze at the club, which was being refurbished.

According to London Fire Brigade, "part of the roof" was alight.

A spokesperson for the brigade added: "The brigade control took 22 999 calls to the visible blaze. Please avoid the area if possible."

The venue, previously known as the Camden Palace and the Camden Hippodrome, has hosted acts from the Rolling Stones to Prince.

Screengrab from a video posted on twitter by @prettyxcool of firefighters dealing with a blaze at the Koko club in Camden Town. Picture: Mei Suen/PA Wire Screengrab from a video posted on twitter by @prettyxcool of firefighters dealing with a blaze at the Koko club in Camden Town. Picture: Mei Suen/PA Wire

Cllr Oliver Cooper (Con, Hampstead Town) was among those to tweet his concern as the fire ripped through the building.

He told this newspaper: "It did look like it took off very quickly, but I'm just relieved it was brought under control so quickly."

Cllr Georgia Gould, who leads the council, tweeted: "Heartbreaking watching the Camden Palace / Koko up in flames this evening, a building that holds so many memories and means so much to us in Camden. Incredible how quickly @LondonFire got under control, we owe them so much for their swift and courageous response."

Screengrab from a video posted on twitter by @prettyxcool of firefighters dealing with a blaze at the Koko club in Camden Town. Picture: Mei Suen/PA Screengrab from a video posted on twitter by @prettyxcool of firefighters dealing with a blaze at the Koko club in Camden Town. Picture: Mei Suen/PA

MP for Holborn and St Pancras Sir Keir Starmer praised the "incredible response" from firefighters.

At about 10pm, the brigade tweeted: "Firefighters working hard to save iconic Camden nightclub. Operations continue to bring the blaze fully under control."

The fire is understood to have since been brought under control.

DJ Tony Blackburn tweeted on Monday night: "I've only just heard about this. This is terrible news particularly as it was going through a refurbishment and we were hoping to hold our next BBC Radio London Soul Night Out there when it opens.

"Let's hope nobody has been hurt in the fire at KoKo it's such a great venue."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.