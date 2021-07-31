'Safe and secure home' - Camden takes landlord to court over eviction threat

Published: 5:25 PM July 31, 2021 Updated: 5:27 PM July 31, 2021

Camden has taken an injunction against a landlord trying to illegally evict tenants - Credit: Archant

Camden has become the first council to secure an antisocial behaviour injunction against a landlord to protect private tenants from illegal eviction.

The council secured the injunction against Mohammed Ali Abbas Rasool, 29, of Manor House Drive, Brondesbury Park, at The Royal Courts of Justice on June 23.

Working with the Met Police, the council brought the case against Mr Rasool after what it said were repeated attempts to illegally evict and harass tenants at a property in Kilburn.

As a result of a disclosure request made by the council to the police, the court also heard of similar reports made against Mr Rasool by tenants in other boroughs.

Mr Rasool did not attend the hearing so the Judge granted the injunction in his absence, Camden Council said.

Cllr Meric Apak, Camden's cabinet member for better homes, said private renters "deserve to live in properly regulated, safe homes and to be treated fairly".

"Most landlords are decent law-abiding people however, for too long a minority have been able to let housing that is unsuitable while exploiting their tenants and woefully disregarding their wellbeing and safety.

"Our HMO licensing scheme and rogue landlord taskforce are continuing to improve the standards in Camden’s private housing sector, empowering renters to take action and helping good landlords to run successful businesses.

"The legal action taken in this case was a necessary last resort. Our message to landlords and letting agents is that we are here to work with you; to provide advice and assistance first of all and to ensure you can meet your obligations."

Camden's rogue landlord taskforce is supporting the residents of the Kilburn property by ensuring that the order is upheld, helping with access to their own legal advice and instructing the leaseholder to make fire safety improvements to the property.

The council’s private sector housing service is investigating the safety and management of other properties operated by Mr Rasool in Camden.

Camden Council has registered more than 50 Landlords on the mayor of London’s Rogue Landlord Checker, secured the capital’s first ever rogue landlord banning order, and has now secured three of four landlord banning orders issued in London.