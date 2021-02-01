Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

1.3 million Eat Out to Help Out meals sold in Camden and Haringey

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 11:49 AM February 1, 2021   
A sign advertising the Eat Out to Help Out scheme

A sign advertising the Eat Out to Help Out scheme - Credit: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Nearly 1,000 Camden and Haringey eateries took part in the government's half price meals scheme last August, figures reveal.

Eat Out to Help Out was launched to support the hospitality industry, subsidising 50% food discounts in restaurants, pubs and cafes, from Monday to Wednesday.

The scheme was popular with business, but the prime minister conceded it may have contributed to the spread of the virus.

New figures show Camden was sixth in the country for the number of outlets taking part, with 733. In Haringey the number was 224 and in Barnet it was 292. Westminster was top of the list with 1,297 businesses.

Camden was 13th for the number of meals claimed for at 847,000, with discounts valued at £5,279,000. 

Haringey eateries claimed for 490,000 meals, while Barnet businesses claimed for 512,000.

You may also want to watch:

In Westminster, eateries claimed for 1,861,000 – with £13,691,000 claimed – but this was fewer than the 1,882,000 meals in Cornwall and 2,158,000 in Birmingham.

Most Read

  1. 1 Shop Local: former journalist's new Crouch End ‘urban farm shop’
  2. 2 Arteta has finally gave the Arsenal defence a backbone
  3. 3 'It's disappointing': transport groups on Haverstock Hill cycle lanes call
  1. 4 100AR, the Ponds, Haverstock Hill cycling, education and Nazanin Ratcliffe
  2. 5 Chef to bring Mediterranean food with a 'smoky, sweet pop' to Belsize
  3. 6 Historical Hampstead: landmarks to spot on a lockdown walk
  4. 7 Camden kitchen business opposes council's Baynes Street plans
  5. 8 Haringey Council looks into taking back control of housing
  6. 9 Teenager dies after stabbing in Archway
  7. 10 Ole & Steen bakery set to open in Hampstead's former Café Rouge
Food and Drink
North London News
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hampstead creperies told to close by Camden Council because of 'Covid risk'

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

The Royal Free Hospital

Royal Free calls in the army as 'unprecedented' demand continues

Charles Thomson

person

Man detained after series of attacks on women in Hampstead

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Camden Council

Camden Council 'considers' bringing leisure centres in-house post-Covid

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus