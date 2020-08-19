Search

Advanced search

GCSE results day 2020 live updates: The latest from schools across Camden, Haringey and Barnet

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 August 2020

Students will be finding out their GCSE results today. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Students will be finding out their GCSE results today. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Archant

Students across north London are set to find out their GCSE results today. Follow our live updates below for all the latest from schools in Camden, Haringey, Barnet and Westminster.

You may also want to watch:

If you live in the Ham&High’s areas of Camden, Barnet, Haringey and Westminster and want to make sure we’re covering your story, contact michael.boniface@archant.co.uk or sam.volpe@archant.co.uk

We’ll do our best to make sure everyone’s stories are told.

Otherwise, stay tuned, and keep your fingers crossed!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Crouch End live police incident: Road cordoned off and officers at the scene

Edison Road in Crouch End. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘It’s time to move on’: First ‘outstanding’ nursery in Haringey to close

Hollybush Nursery staff and pupils. Picture: Hollybush Nursery

Plaque unveiled where George Orwell’s Animal Farm almost went up in flames

Ed Fordham and Richard Blair at the unveilling of a plaque dedicated to Richard's father George Orwell at the site of their former Kilburn home at 10a Mortimer Crescent, now Kington House.

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Hampstead Underground’s reduced hours are a ‘scandal’, says opposition leader

Hampstead Underground. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Crouch End live police incident: Road cordoned off and officers at the scene

Edison Road in Crouch End. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘It’s time to move on’: First ‘outstanding’ nursery in Haringey to close

Hollybush Nursery staff and pupils. Picture: Hollybush Nursery

Plaque unveiled where George Orwell’s Animal Farm almost went up in flames

Ed Fordham and Richard Blair at the unveilling of a plaque dedicated to Richard's father George Orwell at the site of their former Kilburn home at 10a Mortimer Crescent, now Kington House.

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Hampstead Underground’s reduced hours are a ‘scandal’, says opposition leader

Hampstead Underground. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

GCSE results day 2020 live updates: The latest from schools across Camden, Haringey and Barnet

Students will be finding out their GCSE results today. Picture: UCS Hampstead

Fans are allowed back into non-league football grounds says FA

Clapton CFC fans (Pic: Max Reeves)

Arsenal Women announce squad ahead of Champions League clash with PSG

Arsenal Women huddle before a match at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Family to Family Beirut: Hampstead mum’s £65k charity effort to help vulnerable after Lebanon explosion

Sarah Sakaan and her family have been helping to deliver food and supplies in Beirut. Picture: Sakaan family

Hampstead Heath swimming ponds: Sir Keir Starmer asks for equalities reassurance over post-Covid charging regime

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer during a visit to Whitmore Park Primary School in Coventry. Photograph: Jacob King/PA.