Camden Greenpeace return rubbish to Sainsbury’s in bid to get them to drop single-use plastic packaging

Camden Greenpeace get ready to return their shopping trolley full of plastic to Sainsbury's. Picture: Camden Greenpeace

People usually go to supermarkets to stock up their shopping trolley, but Camden Greenpeace went to Sainsbury’s to empty theirs.

The volunteers visited the supermarket in Camden Road to return a trolley full of single-use plastics to its store manager.

The rubbish was collected by customers who also wrote messages to the supermarket asking them to ditch single-use plastics.

According to the campaign group, Checking Out On Plastics, 10 British supermarket chains put 810,000 tonnes of single-use plastics on the market every year.

Lisa, who volunteers with Greenpeace’s Camden group said: “We need to stop producing pointless packaging. Practically none of this wrapping is recyclable and it will either end up in landfill, be incinerated or will be sent overseas where we cannot track where it ends up.

“A truck load of plastic enters our oceans every minute and supermarkets like Sainsbury’s need to stem the flow. Items like bananas, peppers, onions and oranges do not need plastic wrapping and the customers we spoke to agree.”