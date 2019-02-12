Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Camden Greenpeace return rubbish to Sainsbury’s in bid to get them to drop single-use plastic packaging

PUBLISHED: 10:36 25 February 2019

Camden Greenpeace get ready to return their shopping trolley full of plastic to Sainsbury's. Picture: Camden Greenpeace

Camden Greenpeace get ready to return their shopping trolley full of plastic to Sainsbury's. Picture: Camden Greenpeace

Archant

People usually go to supermarkets to stock up their shopping trolley, but Camden Greenpeace went to Sainsbury’s to empty theirs.

The volunteers visited the supermarket in Camden Road to return a trolley full of single-use plastics to its store manager.

The rubbish was collected by customers who also wrote messages to the supermarket asking them to ditch single-use plastics.

According to the campaign group, Checking Out On Plastics, 10 British supermarket chains put 810,000 tonnes of single-use plastics on the market every year.

Lisa, who volunteers with Greenpeace’s Camden group said: “We need to stop producing pointless packaging. Practically none of this wrapping is recyclable and it will either end up in landfill, be incinerated or will be sent overseas where we cannot track where it ends up.

“A truck load of plastic enters our oceans every minute and supermarkets like Sainsbury’s need to stem the flow. Items like bananas, peppers, onions and oranges do not need plastic wrapping and the customers we spoke to agree.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Section 60 stop-and-search powers granted as man turns up at Royal Free after being stabbed

The victim of a stabbing turned up at the Royal Free Hospital last night causing police to put a Section 60 order in place. Picture: Ken Mears

Bright Akinleye: Man charged with Euston Street fatal stabbing

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

Camden Greenpeace return rubbish to Sainsbury’s in bid to get them to drop single-use plastic packaging

Camden Greenpeace get ready to return their shopping trolley full of plastic to Sainsbury's. Picture: Camden Greenpeace

Man jailed over Hampstead ‘satanic abuse’ hoax

Rupert Wilson Quaintance was found guilty of putting people in fear of violence. Claims of 'satanic abuse' at Christ Church Primary School were dismissed by a High Court judge in March 2015. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Road closed following serious collision

Police are on the scene of a serious single vehicle collision on Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge is returning to the BBC tonight. Photo: Paul John Bayfield.

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

Relentless Teemu Pukki runs Tomas Kalas, as Norwich City secure a supeb Championship win over Bristol City at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

The site at Mill Lane in Wreningham. Photo: Luke Powell

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Rugby: McCall praises Saracens resilience in defeat

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall (pic Jonathan Brady/PA)

Pochettino left waiting after post-match incident at Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (centre) and his staff speak to referee Mike Dean and the match officials after the Premier League match against Burnley at Turf Moor (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Hendon suffer heavy defeat at home to Gosport

Action from Hendon's match with Gosport (pic DBeechPhotography)

Wingate let lead slip to suffer another league defeat

Sean Cronin of Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Haringey help Loizou’s recovery with Bognor thrashing

Haringey Borough's Joel Nouble looks to keep the ball (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists