Charity fund gives £300k to groups tackling inequalities of Covid-19

Published: 5:04 PM May 27, 2021

Naomi Davidson of The Wellness Action Alliance, which received a grant - Credit: Camden Giving

Ten organisations in Camden will benefit from a £300,000 fund dedicated to tackling inequalities worsened by Covid-19.

Camden Giving's Equality Fund is supporting organisations breaking down disadvantages faced by young people and families, women, people of colour, disabled people and care leavers.

The charity’s director, Natasha Friend, said: “The Equality Fund is an important piece of work for Camden and it provides a template for how community-led recovery can happen.

“Inequality shaped people’s experiences of Covid, it’s essential that we rapidly put in place systems that allow people’s lived experiences to unlock the potential that exists within communities.

“Businesses, funders and government all have potential to make sure that people with lived experience of inequality are holding power in their plans for recovery.”

Funding was awarded to Afro Pic productions; Asperger London Area Group (ALAG); Bloomsbury Football Foundation, Brent Women’s Advisory Resource Centre; and Ingestre Road Community Centre.

The other organisations to receive grants are Newham Refugee Consortium “BOBOTO”; South Camden Community Alliance; The CarAf Centre; The UK Sapphire Foundation; and The Wellness Action Alliance.

Naomi Davidson, from The Wellness Action Alliance, said: “The Equality Fund provided by Camden Giving has not only helped me to take my Social Enterprise forward but it has fuelled hope and inspiration for people who like me, are from BAME and disadvantaged backgrounds, that anything is possible, to never give up and to keep striving and dreaming.

“Not all organisations provide hurdles, barriers and red tape blocking the access to well needed funds for community services to develop.”

Simone Haynes of Afro Pic Productions - Credit: Camden Giving

Camden Giving provides grants to local organisations, with the aim of allowing residents in the community to channel funding into where it is needed most.

Its Equality Fund decision-making panel was formed of residents from the borough with experience of inequality.

The panel focused on supporting small organisations which have faced funding cuts during the pandemic, helping them get back to their feet.

Camden Giving has distributed £5m since its inception in 2017 via participatory grantmaking, with funding from local government, businesses, foundations and individuals.

Its Equality Fund was made possible thanks to financial support from Google.org, Take-Two Interactive and Hat Trick Productions.