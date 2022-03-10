Communities benefit from Camden resilience cash

More than £850,000 has been gifted to community and voluntary groups across Camden.

Camden Council has awarded £857,834 to 65 groups through its Community Impacts Resilience Fund.

Among the organisations receiving grants of up to £15,000 are the Highgate Newtown, Holly Lodge and Queen’s Crescent community associations, and youth charity The Winchester Project.

This is the first round of funding to be awarded from the fund, which is worth £1.92 million over two years (2022/23-2023/24).

Camden Council launched the fund in November to support organisations recover from the financial impact of Covid-19.

Cllr Anna Wright, lead member for promoting neighbourhoods and communities, said: “Whether it is building up residents’ financial resilience, supporting those experiencing food poverty, providing additional education to children who have had their education disrupted by Covid, fighting loneliness, helping people into work, creating safe spaces and offering refuge, or simply providing a shoulder to lean on – every one of these organisations is a pillar in our communities and, through this fund and the development of long-term funding packages, we will continue to support them to go on delivering vital support and services in Camden.”