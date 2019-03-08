Primrose Hill fire: Forty firefighters tackling blaze at block of flats

Firefighters tackle a fire at an apartment block in Primrose Hill. Picture: London Fire Archant

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a fire at a block of flats in Primrose Hill.

A first floor flat in the block, on the corner of St Edmund's Terrace, is thought to be alight.

The block, metres from Primrose Hill park has been undergoing refurbishment.

The fire brigade was called to the scene at 12.34, and there are currently 40 firefighters tackling the blaze - including crews from Euston, Kentish Town, Paddington and West Hampstead.

More to follow.

