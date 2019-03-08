Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Primrose Hill fire: Forty firefighters tackling blaze at block of flats

PUBLISHED: 14:18 21 May 2019

Firefighters tackle a fire at an apartment block in Primrose Hill. Picture: London Fire

Firefighters tackle a fire at an apartment block in Primrose Hill. Picture: London Fire

Archant

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a fire at a block of flats in Primrose Hill.

A first floor flat in the block, on the corner of St Edmund's Terrace, is thought to be alight.

The block, metres from Primrose Hill park has been undergoing refurbishment.

You may also want to watch:

The fire brigade was called to the scene at 12.34, and there are currently 40 firefighters tackling the blaze - including crews from Euston, Kentish Town, Paddington and West Hampstead.

More to follow.

Have you seen the fire in Primrose Hill fire? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on 02074330120 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

Most Read

‘Happy child, chaotic management’: Leadership at troubled Hampstead private school criticised by Ofsted despite safety improvements

The upper school in West Heath Road, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

UCL Academy: Sixth formers stopped from sitting A-levels weeks before exams set to take place

New UCL Academy at Swiss Cottage

Knifepoint robbers target Hampstead dad outside his front door

The corner of Greenaway Gardens and Frognal Lane in Hampstead. Picture: Google Maps

Highgate United Reformed Church: 160th birthday for the church with a past of coming together

Highgate URC congregation and minister outside the church on its 160th anniversary. Picture: Martin Atkinson

Trader guilty of underage knife sale

Chris Ostwald who is appearing in Channel4 programme

Most Read

‘Happy child, chaotic management’: Leadership at troubled Hampstead private school criticised by Ofsted despite safety improvements

The upper school in West Heath Road, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

UCL Academy: Sixth formers stopped from sitting A-levels weeks before exams set to take place

New UCL Academy at Swiss Cottage

Knifepoint robbers target Hampstead dad outside his front door

The corner of Greenaway Gardens and Frognal Lane in Hampstead. Picture: Google Maps

Highgate United Reformed Church: 160th birthday for the church with a past of coming together

Highgate URC congregation and minister outside the church on its 160th anniversary. Picture: Martin Atkinson

Trader guilty of underage knife sale

Chris Ostwald who is appearing in Channel4 programme

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Overy happy as Brondesbury beat Wycombe House for first win of season

Max Hope, Adam Wilson and James Overy of Brondesbury (pic: Brondesbury CC)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to miss Europa League final

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the training session at London Colney, Hertfordshire. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images

Late-order runs crucial admits Hampstead chairman Brown after loss

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Primrose Hill fire: Forty firefighters tackling blaze at block of flats

Firefighters tackle a fire at an apartment block in Primrose Hill. Picture: London Fire

Maida Vale robbery: Five men detained after moped raid on jewellers’

Amir Jewellery in Maida Vale. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists