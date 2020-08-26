Camden drug raids: Police arrest 14 and seize cash, drugs, a zombie knife and an axe in Queen’s Crescent operation

Scotland Yard officers make an arrest during a dawn raid in Queen's Crescent. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police have arrested 14 men and seized at least £4,000 in cash, shotcun shells, £25,000 of heroin and crack cocaine, a zombie knife and an axe after a series of early-morning raids in Camden.

Police vans parked up during a dawn raid to target drug supply into Queen's Crescent. Picture: Met Police Police vans parked up during a dawn raid to target drug supply into Queen's Crescent. Picture: Met Police

The police operation, which took place at 4am on the morning of August 26, was designed to disrupt “a criminal gang” thought to be involved in drug dealing in Queen’s Crescent and the surrounding area.

After a seven-month investigation, officers targeted 19 addresses, arresting men between the ages of 18 and 57.

Scotland Yard said: “The gang is believed to have been involved in “serious violence in recent years”.

Det Ch Insp. Jodie Tuff said the warrants “were the culmination of months of hard work by my officers investigating a local gang who have caused and continue to cause detrimental effects to the community”.

Police seized thousands of pounds worth of crack cocaine and heroin in raids designed to tackle Queen's Crescent drug dealing. Picture: Met Police Police seized thousands of pounds worth of crack cocaine and heroin in raids designed to tackle Queen's Crescent drug dealing. Picture: Met Police

She added the raids “show that we have listened to the concerns of residents and will not tolerate drug dealing nor the violence it causes”.

She added: “I want to make it absolutely clear that information provided by our community was key to this operation. I am genuinely proud that Londoners continue to play an active part in helping us keep the areas in which they live safe.”

Men from Camden aged 23 and 28 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply of class A drugs, along with a 28-year-old from Seven Sisters.

An axe seized in a series of police raids. Picture: Met Police An axe seized in a series of police raids. Picture: Met Police

Two others from Camden men, 36 and 57, were taken into custody on suspicion of the supply of class A drugs.

Men aged 18 and 26 from Camden, and 24 from Muswell Hill were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. A Belsize Park man, 25, is also suspected that offence, along with being in possession of ammunition.

Three men, aged 34, 31 and 33 and from Camden, were detained under suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm.

Two young men, 18 and 21, were also held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Cash seized in a series of police raids in Queen's Crescent. Picture: Met Police Cash seized in a series of police raids in Queen's Crescent. Picture: Met Police

The police also encouraged members of the public to use the confidential Crimestoppers and KnifeFree services to report crime and get help if they or people they know need it, respectively.