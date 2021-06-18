Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Camden Covid-19 vaccine bus comes to JW3

Michael Boniface

Published: 11:34 AM June 18, 2021   
Leanne Asiedu received the 1,000th vaccine on Camden's Covid-19 vaccine bus

Camden Council’s Covid-19 vaccine bus is coming to the JW3 Jewish Community Centre in Finchley Road today (June 18).  

The bus has been visiting areas in Camden where people may find it harder to get access to larger coronavirus vaccination centres.     

The aim of the initiative – run by Camden Council in partnership with University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH) – is to encourage people to come forward for a vaccine who haven’t done so already. The vaccine bus will be at JW3's piazza from 3pm to 7pm.

Raymond Simonson, CEO of JW3, said: “The vaccine gives us the best chance of moving forward to a more normal way of life and I very much hope that it will encourage as many local residents as possible to come to JW3 and be vaccinated.”   

Kirsten Watters, Camden’s director of public health, said: “Not only is the vaccination bus helping to improve access to the vaccine but it’s also enabling us to speak to residents about the vaccine and improve vaccine confidence."   

Last week the bus saw its 1,000th person vaccinated – among around 184,000 doses administered across the borough.

Camden's Covid-19 vaccine bus

To book a vaccine 

There are 4 ways to book your free COVID-19 vaccine in Camden:

  • Call 119 for free 
  • Visit nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine 
  • Not registered with a GP? Email our local NHS via nclccg.covid-19vaccine@nhs.net 
  • Need support to book? Call us on 020 7974 4444 (option 9) 
