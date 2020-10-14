Businesses warn Haverstock Hill cycle lane plan ‘could cost 60 jobs’

Parking in Haverstock Hill, Belsize Park. Picture; Polly Hancock Archant

Sixty jobs could be lost if parking spaces are removed from Haverstock Hill in favour of a planned cycle route, according to the owner of a restaurant affected by the scheme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In an impassioned plea to Camden Council’s full council meeting on Monday night, David Levin, who owns Tish in Belsize Park said the proposed changes provided an “existential threat” to his business.

Speaking alongside Steele’s Village hairdresser Lisa Hauck and dentist Mervyn Drurian, whose concerns the Ham&High reported in September, he told the digital meeting: “If [the parking] is removed, the four of us will likely lose enough customers that we will be forced to close and we employ sixty people. Other shop closures will likely add many more job losses and this is just the last straw to us after the damage done by Covid.”

Mr Levin’s speech came alongside a petition objecting to the move signed by 48 shops, salon and eateries in the area. “We are very sad that Camden has not consulted us at all about the effect on our businesses,” he said.

READ MORE: Haverstock Hill cycle lane ‘secrecy’ slammed by councillors

He added: “My restaurant is my life. Please don’t destroy us. Please don’t do this thing to us.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Levin was also scornful of a suggestion by Labour councillor Nayra Bello O’Shanahan that cycle routes could create more trade for shops in the area. He said: “We know our businesses. It’s frankly rather annoying for an outsider to say ‘you’ll be fine or even better if there’s cycling’. We know that’s not true.”

The scheme has been backed by the Royal Free Hospital, with the trust’s chief executive Caroline Clarke saying it could bring health benefits and make “active travel” safer for staff.

A decision on the controversial scheme has been expected for the last few weeks. Mr Levin asked the council to halt it so Camden’s transport chief, Cllr Adam Harrison can sit down with businesses and produce a compromise. However Cllr Harrison only said the plans would be reviewed “as we go along”.

Despite Mr Levin’s pleas, Camden Council appears to be unmoved. Responding to Mr Levin Cllr Harrison said: “This is an important pedestrian scheme as well as the cycle lanes. It is very much about walking as well. There are four new zebra crossings being added, and there is one push button crossing being added as well.

“It’s an important principle that everyone will be able to drive if they need to. In the current plans there is an extra disabled space too.

“We need to create space for people who are slower and less confident. Once you start to create space for people, you start to bring different people into cycling.”