Extra council powers to limit ‘eyesore’ estate agent signs in Camden

PUBLISHED: 13:28 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 16 July 2020

Advertising boards for estate agents in King's Cross Road. Picture: Camden Council

Camden Council is clamping down on “eyesore” estate agent boards which add “unnecessary clutter” to the streets.

Camden Council is clamping down on “eyesore” estate agent signs which add “unnecessary clutter” to the streets.

From July 10 estate agents will have to obtain permission from the local authority to erect advertising boards in all town centres and conservation areas.

The new measures, which follow revised government regulations, extend beyond existing restrictions in areas such as Hampstead, South Hampstead and Belsize Park.

Cllr Danny Beales, Camden Counci’s planning lead, said: “We are delighted that we have been successful in gaining additional powers to restrict estate agent boards which are often eyesores, adding unnecessary clutter to our streets.

“Across the borough there are examples of estate agents disregarding the regulations, displaying numerous boards per building and keeping them up for months, if not years, despite properties being sold or let.

Clllr Beales added: “The removal of these boards has previously taken up valuable council resources and I look forward to these additional controls having a positive impact on streets across the borough.”

In the council’s public consultation 90 per cent of 256 respondents said estate agent boards were “unsightly”.

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds on Saturday - but others were

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

North London estate agent brands government’s stamp duty holiday as ‘cowardly’

Simon Gerrard

Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

