Extra council powers to limit ‘eyesore’ estate agent signs in Camden

Advertising boards for estate agents in King's Cross Road. Picture: Camden Council Archant

Camden Council is clamping down on “eyesore” estate agent boards which add “unnecessary clutter” to the streets.

From July 10 estate agents will have to obtain permission from the local authority to erect advertising boards in all town centres and conservation areas.

The new measures, which follow revised government regulations, extend beyond existing restrictions in areas such as Hampstead, South Hampstead and Belsize Park.

Cllr Danny Beales, Camden Counci’s planning lead, said: “We are delighted that we have been successful in gaining additional powers to restrict estate agent boards which are often eyesores, adding unnecessary clutter to our streets.

“Across the borough there are examples of estate agents disregarding the regulations, displaying numerous boards per building and keeping them up for months, if not years, despite properties being sold or let.

Clllr Beales added: “The removal of these boards has previously taken up valuable council resources and I look forward to these additional controls having a positive impact on streets across the borough.”

In the council’s public consultation 90 per cent of 256 respondents said estate agent boards were “unsightly”.