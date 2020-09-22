Camden Council to ‘move fast’ to combat coronavirus second wave and avoid ‘London lockdown’

The government’s chief advisers have warned there could be 50,000 cases a day by mid-October. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Camden Council’s leader has pleged to “move fast” to contain a second wave of coronavirus and prevent a “London lockdown”.

Council leader Georgia Gould said Camden would support its residents ahead of expected new Covid-19 measures. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Council leader Georgia Gould said Camden would support its residents ahead of expected new Covid-19 measures. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA

Cllr Georgia Gould released a statement on Monday “reassuring” residents that Camden was working with political leaders and public health experts to combat the rising number of national Covid-19 infections.

Later today (September 22), the prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a series of new measures aimed at stopping the spread of the virus after the government’s chief scientific and medical advisers warned there could be 50,000 cases a day by mid-October.

Public health data for the week up to September 18 shows Camden had a coronavirus case rate of 15.6 per 100,000 people, down from 21.1 the previous week.

In a public statement, Cllr Gould said: “Cases are rising in our city but a lack of access to testing means we don’t have a clear picture of the situation right now.

“Thankfully, cases in Camden seem to be at the lower end of the scale but we are of course very much part of an interconnected city and rising cases around London will impact us all.

“I’m convinced that lessons must be learned from six months ago and fast action should be taken to restrain the virus.

“However, I firmly believe that any measures to stop the rise in cases must start from a position of encouragement and support.”

Cllr Gould said the council was ready to support the government’s test and trace regime, which she caled “the best chance of getting back to some sort of normality”.

The council leader said extra support would be provided to care homes, vulnerable residents and people living in overcrowded housing who can’t safely self-isolate.

“If cases continue to rise, we may need to move fast to reduce transmission and help protect our community,” Cllr Gould said.

“I want to assure you that if we need to take additional action we will always explain clearly what we are doing and why we are doing it. We will always give you the help you need.”

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said: “I know that many Londoners, like me, will be deeply frustrated at the likelihood of imminent new restrictions.

“Londoners have shown incredible resolve by steadfastly following the rules and doing the right thing - at great cost.

“However, taking firm action now to prevent a deeper and longer lockdown in the future is without a doubt the best thing to both save lives, and protect jobs and our economic recovery.”

For more information on Camden Council’s coronavirus support click here.

