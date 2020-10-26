HS2 works could make residents’ life ‘intolerable’, warns Camden Council

HS2 says it takes all complaints "extremely seriously" and is working to resolve issues faced by residents. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Camden Council says the noise of HS2 construction is making nearby homes “virtually uninhabitable” ahead of the Euston rail works “ramping up”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Camden Council wants HS2 to fund the rehousing of local residents. Picture: PA Camden Council wants HS2 to fund the rehousing of local residents. Picture: PA

The town hall is proposing that council tenants in 130 homes across Regent’s Park Estate, Coburg Street and Starcross Street are given 630 additional housing points so that they can apply to move away from the multi-billion pound rail project.

HS2 says it is working to resolve issues faced by local residents including the installation of noise insulation in their homes.

The route of HS2 will pass through South Hampstead and Primrose Hill on its way to and from Euston Station.

Camden Council’s planning chief Danny Beales said: “HS2 works are set to ramp up, risking making life intolerable for these residents.

The national rail project is estimated to cost around £100bn. Picture: PA The national rail project is estimated to cost around £100bn. Picture: PA

“When combined with the disruption residents are already facing, the likely breaches to noise thresholds that new piling and excavation work will cause will leave residents’ homes virtually uninhabitable.

You may also want to watch:

“We have heard from so many residents that they feel they cannot live in these conditions any longer.

“We have reached the stage where we have to take matters into our own hands and act to protect as many residents as we can from further disruption.”

Camden Council’s plan is expected to be approved at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

An HS2 Ltd spokesperson said: “HS2 and the Department for Transport have been working closely with Camden Council, and will continue to work together to try and find solutions that address the issues faced by residents affected by the construction works at Euston.

“We have a number of measures in place to minimise disruption for residents near our construction sites, including fitting noise insulation in homes.”

The spokesperson added: “We take all complaints extremely seriously and have an extensive complaints policy and process.

“We use noise monitors and if noise level limits are exceeded work may be paused, the source identified, and mitigation put in place to prevent reoccurrence. Our performance on noise, vibration and air quality is published monthly.”