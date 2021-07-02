Keir Starmer joins launch of Camden's Youth Safety Fortnight

Published: 1:14 PM July 2, 2021

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer appeared at the launch of a series of events and workshops aimed at promoting the safety of young people in Camden.

The council is hosting Youth Safety Fortnight and the Holborn and St Pancras MP joined the launch on June 25 at Regent High School in Somers Town.

As part of the events running from June 28 to July 9, Camden is highlighting the importance of community safety and sharing the findings of its Youth Safety Taskforce report.

The document shows a steady decline in the number of people injured as victims of knife crime.

Events and workshops are held both online and in person across the borough. These include conflict resolution workshops for young people, and workshops on identity, masculinity, and improving emotional wellbeing - which all take place on July 6.

This year’s Youth Safety Fortnight focuses on ways to prevent young people being drawn into violence, promoting employment and training opportunities for young people, and improving young people’s relationships with the police, the council and other agencies.

Winners of the multimedia youth safety competition, Acland Burghley - Credit: Camden Council

Cllr Abdul Hai, Camden's cabinet member for young people, said: “Our goal is to make Camden a place where every young person feels safe and can succeed.

“We’re proud of what we have managed to achieve so far, but we know more can and should be done to reduce violence affecting young people in Camden and improve access to a wide range of opportunities and support for our young people.”

The winners of the council’s multimedia competition were announced at the launch event at Regent High School.

The competition encourages students to create multimedia projects based on the this year’s theme of keeping children and young people in Camden safe.

Acland Burghley School won top prize for their filmed dance and spoken word piece, with Swiss Cottage School and William Ellis School claiming the runner-up spots.

Raj Kohli, Keir Starmer, Cllr Georgia Gould, Anes Bouzouin and Cllr Abdul Hai with Acland Burghley students - Credit: Camden Council

You can view or download a full list of events taking place during Youth Safety Fortnight here.

If you are worried about a young person at risk call 020 7974 3317 (daytime) or 020 7974 4444 (out of hours) - if a young person is in immediate danger or a crime has been committed, call the police on 999.