Camden Council holds Chalcots Estate consultation before major works

Published: 9:54 AM July 28, 2021

Camden Council held consultation sessions at the Chalcots Estate on Friday and Saturday (July 23/24) ahead of major building works.

Residents have expressed concerns over the works – expected to begin this November and finish in late 2023 – which include replacement cladding, and new windows and radiators.

Following the sessions, representatives from tenant and residents' associations called for greater technical information to be provided, and for action on their criticisms.

Residents of the Chalcots looking at the plans - Credit: Polly Hancock

The consultation was attended by 74 people, with residents taken through information including project timelines, how their windows will work, and radiator options.

Cllr Meric Apak, Camden’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We have adapted our designs where possible in line with resident feedback but we have been clear in discussions with all residents that we cannot override technical safety advice.

Project director, Astrid Kjellberg-Obst - Credit: Polly Hancock

“Not only are our proposals safety compliant, but they are future proofed in terms of climate change.

“We are now in the process of appointing contractors and getting on with the works which most residents have been telling us we should. I agree with them.”

In 2017 the Chalcots Estate was evacuated over fire safety fears in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. An online consultation for Chalcots' residents was held on Tuesday (July 27).