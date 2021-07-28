Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Camden Council holds Chalcots Estate consultation before major works

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 9:54 AM July 28, 2021   
Chalcots residents. From left: Anthony Royle, Nigel Rumble, Mandy Ryan, Ksenia Cohen and Angie Duncan

Chalcots residents. From left: Anthony Royle, Nigel Rumble, Mandy Ryan, Ksenia Cohen and Angie Duncan - Credit: Polly Hancock

Camden Council held consultation sessions at the Chalcots Estate on Friday and Saturday (July 23/24) ahead of major building works.   

Residents have expressed concerns over the works – expected to begin this November and finish in late 2023 – which include replacement cladding, and new windows and radiators. 

Following the sessions, representatives from tenant and residents' associations called for greater technical information to be provided, and for action on their criticisms.

Residents of the Chalcots looking at the plans

Residents of the Chalcots looking at the plans - Credit: Polly Hancock

The consultation was attended by 74 people, with residents taken through information including project timelines, how their windows will work, and radiator options. 

Cllr Meric Apak, Camden’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We have adapted our designs where possible in line with resident feedback but we have been clear in discussions with all residents that we cannot override technical safety advice.

Project director, Astrid Kjellberg-Obst

Project director, Astrid Kjellberg-Obst - Credit: Polly Hancock

  

“Not only are our proposals safety compliant, but they are future proofed in terms of climate change.   

“We are now in the process of appointing contractors and getting on with the works which most residents have been telling us we should. I agree with them.” 

You may also want to watch:

In 2017 the Chalcots Estate was evacuated over fire safety fears in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. An online consultation for Chalcots' residents was held on Tuesday (July 27). 

Dorney block on the Chalcots Estate

Dorney block on the Chalcots Estate - Credit: Polly Hancock

Most Read

  1. 1 North London floods return – with South End Green deluged again
  2. 2 Tottenham squad is slowly taking shape but uncertainty remains
  3. 3 'Body blow': Crouch End NatWest bank to close
  1. 4 Haverstock Hill cycle lanes set for approval by Camden Council – again
  2. 5 Historic Archway site set for major housing development after land sale
  3. 6 Source Bulk Foods health store opens in Crouch End
  4. 7 'The council thought asking your view is unnecessary'
  5. 8 Arsenal complete signing of Norweigan midfielder Frida Maanum
  6. 9 Call for answers after flood 'destroyed parents' love letters and vinyl records'
  7. 10 'No one should be aiming to breathe air that is only just legal'
Camden Council
Housing
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teriy Keys in the rear garden of 141 Station Road

Investigations | Special Report

Haringey Council launches investigation into land deal with rapper

Charles Thomson

person
The City viewed from the top of Parliament Hill, Hampstead Heath

Days Out Guide

5 great places in north London to get away from the summer crowds

Benjamin Salmon

Logo Icon
Arnaud Manaka faces four years in prison for drug dealing

Crime

£5,000 of crack cocaine and heroin found in Hampstead home

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Groove Armada headlining Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 at Alexandra Palace

Music | Gallery

'The euphoria felt like the Summer of Love' – Kaleidoscope at Ally Pally

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon