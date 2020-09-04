Search

Advanced search

Cabinet vote sees Camden cut nursery provision to focus on Sure Start services

PUBLISHED: 14:49 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 04 September 2020

Parents and pupils campaigning to save Gospel Oak Nursery in February. Gospel Oak's future will not be determined until next July. Picture: Yami Manchanda-Corless

Parents and pupils campaigning to save Gospel Oak Nursery in February. Gospel Oak's future will not be determined until next July. Picture: Yami Manchanda-Corless

Archant

Significant changes to Camden’s nurseries were approved on Thursday night, which the council claims will tackle a “silly” use of resources.

The four nurseries affected by the proposals. Clockwise from top left: Kilburn Grange, Konstam, Hampden and Gospel Oak. Pictures: Google MapsThe four nurseries affected by the proposals. Clockwise from top left: Kilburn Grange, Konstam, Hampden and Gospel Oak. Pictures: Google Maps

Kilburn Grange Nursery will be closed down and turned into a Sure Start centre while Konstam Nursery will continue for children aged two to four – but as part of Brookfield School.

The changes affecting four nurseries, all rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, will cut £600,000 from the town hall’s budget.

They were unanimously agreed by Camden Council’s cabinet on September 3 – against a backdrop of falling school rolls and a declining birth rate.

READ MORE: Camden’s proposals for ‘outstanding’ nurseries set for critical meeting

Cllr Angela Mason, Camden’s education chief, said the move would improve integration between the borough’s health and children’s services.

Cllr Mason said: “We have a situation where there are too many resources and not enough children.

“We have situations where our primary nursery classes are not full and they’re often very, very near some of our maintained nursery provision which is also not full.

You may also want to watch:

“That’s a silly state of affairs and a silly use of resources and we do want to promote and support nursery classes in our primary schools, especially for three and four-year-olds.”

Cllr Mason said the council’s new focus on Sure Start centres would boost support for children up to two years old at a critical stage of their development.

Under the early years changes, most of which are projected to come into effect next July, Hampden Nursery pupils aged 3 and 4 will be moved to Edith Neville School.

Proposals for Gospel Oak Nursery will be delayed until next July following further consultation.

Cllr Oliver Cooper, leader of the opposition, challenged the “sustainability” and “credibility” of the plans.

The Camden Conservatives leader urged the town hall to review its planning policies and build more housing suitable for families.

Cllr Cooper said: “If the demographic shift continues and the birth rate does not rise quite rapidly, those Sure Start centres will have too few children to operate.

“It doesn’t solve the underlying problem which would hit centres just like it’s hit our schools, nurseries and secondary schools.”

At Thursday’s cabinet meeting, Carlton Primary School’s merger with Rhyl primary was approved.

READ MORE: Consultation to begin on Carlton Primary School’s closure after Camden Council cabinet vote

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Royal Free Hospital’s paediatric services to close for winter as part of Covid-19 ‘second wave’ planning – with Whittington services expanding

The Royal Free's paediatric services are to close with the Whittington and Great Ormond Street picking up the slack as part of a reorganisation for winter 2020-2021 amid Covid-19 'second wave' planning. Picture: Sam Volpe

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Pictures: The vibrant Regent’s Canal 200 years after opening

Running past Gasholder Park in King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Transport cops search for men over ‘outraging public decency’ incident on a Northern line tube to Golders Green

British Transport Police want to speak to two men over an incident of outraging public decency. Picture: BTP

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Royal Free Hospital’s paediatric services to close for winter as part of Covid-19 ‘second wave’ planning – with Whittington services expanding

The Royal Free's paediatric services are to close with the Whittington and Great Ormond Street picking up the slack as part of a reorganisation for winter 2020-2021 amid Covid-19 'second wave' planning. Picture: Sam Volpe

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Pictures: The vibrant Regent’s Canal 200 years after opening

Running past Gasholder Park in King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Transport cops search for men over ‘outraging public decency’ incident on a Northern line tube to Golders Green

British Transport Police want to speak to two men over an incident of outraging public decency. Picture: BTP

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Rising North Middlesex star Hollman impresses on duty for county in Vitality Blast

Luke Hollman of NMCC during North Middlesex CC vs Hampstead CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Park Road on 25th May 2019

Unbelievable win for Brondesbury says captain Overy

Brondesbury's Angus Beagles picked up 37 runs and 3 wickets in their win over Shepherd's Bush (Pic: Brondesbury CC)

Cabinet vote sees Camden cut nursery provision to focus on Sure Start services

Parents and pupils campaigning to save Gospel Oak Nursery in February. Gospel Oak's future will not be determined until next July. Picture: Yami Manchanda-Corless

Film review Mulan (12A)

Disney's MULAN Mulan (Yifei Liu) Photo: Jasin Boland © 2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Five things to look out for in Arsenal Women’s 2020/21 season

Coral-Jade Haines of Tottenham and Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019