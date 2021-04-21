Camden Council seeks to honour Covid-19 pandemic heroes

Published: 3:08 PM April 21, 2021

Camden Council is seeking to honour volunteers for their work over the Covid-19 pandemic - Credit: Volunteers / Camden Council

Camden Council have launched a scheme to thank those in the borough who've "stepped up to support their communities" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The town hall is encouraging people to nominate groups or local organisations who they think are deserving of a special thank you as part of its 'We Make Camden' campaign.

The council said anyone from frontline NHS staff and key workers, to those who've cooked and delivered food parcels or run online activities, to young carers and even volunteer gardeners could be nominated.

In a statement, the town hall said: "To recognise these incredible contributions, we are now asking residents to nominate a Camden-based group of people or organisation to be featured as part of our ‘We make Camden campaign’ recognition.

"We want a range of contributions that showcase Camden’s wonderful diversity and its proactive, community-led response to Covid-19."

To make your nomination, email camdentalking@camden.gov.uk listing the name of the organisation or group, and why you have nominated them.

The council said it would look to celebrate the nominees in publicity materials and on social media.