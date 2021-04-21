Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Camden Council seeks to honour Covid-19 pandemic heroes

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 3:08 PM April 21, 2021   
Camden Council is seeking to honour volunteers for their work over the Covid-19 pandemic

Camden Council is seeking to honour volunteers for their work over the Covid-19 pandemic - Credit: Volunteers / Camden Council

Camden Council have launched a scheme to thank those in the borough who've "stepped up to support their communities" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The town hall is encouraging people to nominate groups  or local organisations who they think are deserving of a special thank you as part of its 'We Make Camden' campaign.

The council said anyone from frontline NHS staff and key workers, to those who've cooked and delivered food parcels or run online activities, to young carers and even volunteer gardeners could be nominated.

In a statement, the town hall said: "To recognise these incredible contributions, we are now asking residents to nominate a Camden-based group of people or organisation to be featured as part of our ‘We make Camden campaign’ recognition.

"We want a range of contributions that showcase Camden’s wonderful diversity and its proactive, community-led response to Covid-19."

You may also want to watch:

To make your nomination, email camdentalking@camden.gov.uk listing the name of the organisation or group, and why you have nominated them.

The council said it would look to celebrate the nominees in publicity materials and on social media.

Most Read

  1. 1 Buyers launch legal action after £75k bill for flammable cladding
  2. 2 When Prince's Sign o' the Times shop opened in Camden
  3. 3 'Big elephant's backside': David Hare and Nicole Farhi slam house plans
  1. 4 Senior councillors knew of chance to buy office block for £12m less than they paid
  2. 5 Temple Fortune's Cohens Jewellers celebrates turning 50 - a year late
  3. 6 New Belsize restaurant Cinder enjoys busy opening after lockdown delays
  4. 7 Abandoned burger trailer finally removed from Muswell Hill street
  5. 8 'Football is everything': Camden United on tackling knife crime and supporting community
  6. 9 'He was mesmerising': Barney Hoskyns on Prince, five years on
  7. 10 'Peace and Quiet' of Muswell Hill in band's new video
Coronavirus
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Where the fire took hold, in Springfield Avenue

London Fire Brigade

Woman dies after house fire in Muswell Hill

Joey Grostern

Logo Icon
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe pictures shortly after she was allowed to leave prison on furlough in March 2020 

Free Nazanin

Nazanin may become 'bargaining chip' in Iran nuclear deal, warns husband

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Where the new houses would stand in Highgate Hill

Planning and Development

Developer's plan for six houses in old pub car park in Highgate Hill

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Perrins Court

Coronavirus

What's next? Covid-19 and the future of Hampstead Village

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus