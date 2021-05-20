Jim Henson of The Muppets to join Hampstead blue plaque memorials

Published: 4:30 PM May 20, 2021

A statue of Jim Henson and Kermit the Frog at the University of Maryland - Credit: Mark Zimmermann/Flickr

Camden Council has approved a blue plaque in Hampstead in tribute to the creator of The Muppets.

English Heritage has been given the green light to commemorate Jim Henson outside his former home at 50 Downshire Hill.

The plaque will read: “Jim Henson 1936-1990 Creator of The Muppets lived here.”

English Heritage is yet to confirm when the plaque will be installed for the American puppeteer and producer.

Grade II-listed in Hampstead’s conservation area, Henson lived in the property from 1979-1990.

It was initially used as the family home, and in June 1979 Henson threw an Elizabethan-themed housewarming party to celebrate the success of The Muppet Movie.

He previously lived in Frognal Gardens and also bought 1B Downshire Hill, which he turned into offices and workshop space.

50 Downshire Hill is now owned by Henson’s children. The puppeteer died in 1990 aged 53.