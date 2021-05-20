Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Jim Henson of The Muppets to join Hampstead blue plaque memorials

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:30 PM May 20, 2021   
A statue of Jim Henson and Kermit the Frog at the University of Maryland

A statue of Jim Henson and Kermit the Frog at the University of Maryland - Credit: Mark Zimmermann/Flickr

Camden Council has approved a blue plaque in Hampstead in tribute to the creator of The Muppets.  

English Heritage has been given the green light to commemorate Jim Henson outside his former home at 50 Downshire Hill.  

The plaque will read: “Jim Henson 1936-1990 Creator of The Muppets lived here.” 

English Heritage is yet to confirm when the plaque will be installed for the American puppeteer and producer.  

Grade II-listed in Hampstead’s conservation area, Henson lived in the property from 1979-1990. 

It was initially used as the family home, and in June 1979 Henson threw an Elizabethan-themed housewarming party to celebrate the success of The Muppet Movie.    

He previously lived in Frognal Gardens and also bought 1B Downshire Hill, which he turned into offices and workshop space.   

Most Read

  1. 1 'Hampstead has grown a heart': Oriel Place courtyard opens
  2. 2 Hampstead man 'scammed out of £700' by DPD worker
  3. 3 How Agatha Christie spent the war in Hampstead
  1. 4 New '24-hour' Hampstead Sainsbury’s faces alcohol sales objections
  2. 5 Seeing the wood for the trees in a Muswell Hill garden
  3. 6 New Italian restaurant will bring ‘a touch of Mayfair’ to Muswell Hill
  4. 7 Remembering Myra Schehtman: A hero of Camden's libraries
  5. 8 Harry Kane was not bidding farewell to fans with his lap of honour
  6. 9 'Delighted and sad' Andrew Thornton sells up at Budgens in Belsize
  7. 10 Haringey must continue its focus on housing, poverty and the climate

50 Downshire Hill is now owned by Henson’s children. The puppeteer died in 1990 aged 53.

Planning and Development
Heritage
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Finchley Road lane closure in Camden

Air quality | Special Report

Lane closure scrapped after high pollution readings double

Charles Thomson

person
Burger King

Consumer

Burger King launches its first 'dark kitchen' for north London deliveries

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
London Fire Brigade help tidy fallen masonry in Crouch End's Topsfield Parade

Emergency Services | Gallery

Falling stonework narrowly misses outdoor diners at Crouch End cafe

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Met Police stock image

Hate crime

Arrests made after reports of antisemitic abuse

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus