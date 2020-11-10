Haverstock Hill cycle lanes approved by Camden Council

Works are set to begin on the bike lanes in early December. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Cycle lanes in Haverstock Hill have been approved by Camden Council but slammed as a “ludicrous waste of money” by the opposition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A net total of 76 parking spaces wll be lost from Haverstock Hill. Picture: Polly Hancock A net total of 76 parking spaces wll be lost from Haverstock Hill. Picture: Polly Hancock

“Pop-up” bike lanes will run along both sides of the road between Prince of Wales Road and Pond Street. A net total of 76 parking spaces will be removed.

The plans did not go to a council meeting but were signed off by the director of environment and sustainability.

The bike lanes will be introduced from early December, when works begin.

The project is expected to cost £541,600 and will be funded by TfL as part of its Streetspace scheme.

The measures will be implemented as a trial under an experimental traffic order for 18 months.

A consultation will be held after 12 months, which would feed into a wider consultation on any plans to make the measures permanent.

Local businesses in Belsize Park and Steele’s Village, already under pressure from Covid-19 restrictions, have warned the removal of parking spaces could “finish them off” due to reduced footfall and sales.

Camden’s opposition leader has called the move a “ludicrious waste of money” but the council has pressed on with the Haverstock Hill plans as part of a wider set of measures under Covid legislation designed to boost walking, cycling and social distancing.

Steele’s Village Business Association called the council’s approval “alarming” and that it would “kill” local businesses by making collections and deliveries “impossible”.

Citing a 90% increase in traffic since the first lockdown, a council report stated: “Haverstock Hill is well connected by public transport and can be easily accessed without a car.

You may also want to watch:

“Removing parking and reducing the width of the carriageway and replacing this with cycle lanes will reduce the dominance of motor vehicles, discourage car use, provide a safe space for cyclists travelling north and southbound through the borough, and through safer cycling provision make it easier to take up cycling.”

Five of the current traffic islands will be replaced by four zebra crossings and one signal crossing.

All bus stops will be retained in their existing locations. The three disabled bays outside the Royal Free Hospital will remain.

Camden Conservatives’ leader Cllr Oliver Cooper said: “It’s a travesty that Camden has completely ignored the views of over 80% of local residents, the views of local councillors, and the unanimous views of local businesses.

“The government has required councils to consult before implementing changes, but Camden hasn’t consulted at all.

“When almost every business on Haverstock Hill signed a petition against the scheme, the Labour Cabinet member has told the businesses to sit down and shut up, because he thinks he knows what businesses need more than the businesses do themselves.

“That high-handed and imperious attitude will mean businesses at threat, vulnerable residents unable to get about, and an unholy amount of taxpayers’ money wasted.

“To spend £600,000 on a harmful scheme that has almost no support is a ludicrous waste of money and shows a complete lack of priorities from Labour.

“Camden has said that older residents worried that they can’t park can now use public transport: a wildly irresponsible suggestion during a pandemic, but one entirely in-keeping with how little Camden has considered vulnerable residents in this decision.

“Removing every single parking space on both sides of the road shows that Camden is not interested in a balanced approach that helps all road users.

“Camden’s extreme position, in the face of overwhelming opposition is unjustified and businesses are right to look at whether it’s unlawful.”

Camden Council has been contacted for comment.