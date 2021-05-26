New End Primary School timed road closures could become permanent

Published: 1:15 PM May 26, 2021

A consultation has been launched on whether timed road closures around Hampstead's New End Primary School should become permanent.

Camden Council is asking the public for views on keeping its Healthy School Streets scheme in place, having been trialled since January 2020.

As is currently the case, cars would be banned at drop-off and pick-up times during term, from Monday to Friday.

This would include the junction of New End and Heath Street from 7.30am-9.30am, and the New End T-junction between 8-9am and 3-4pm.

The details of the existing scheme, which is designed to improve air quality and make travelling safer, would remain the same – bar the whole of the CA-H controlled parking zone being exempt from the restrictions.

Only residents in the affected areas in New End would be able to apply for an exemption.

Cllr Adam Harrison, Camden Council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “Data showed an improvement in traffic and air quality levels in the area during the trial period.

“We want to hear from as many local residents and businesses as possible on these proposals, so I’d encourage everyone to have their say via our website.”

The consultation is open until May 30. For more information visit https://consultations.wearecamden.org/supporting-communities/new-end-permanent/