Camden community centres work to feed children during school holidays

PUBLISHED: 15:13 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 18 August 2020

Food at the Calthorpe Project's garden cafe. Picture: Camden Council

Archant

Camden Council, the Young Camden Foundation, and the Hampstead Wells and Campden Trust are working together to provide “food hubs” at five community centres in north London to help feed families throughout the summer holidays.

Since the start of August, more than 1,300 meals have been served from the Sidings Community Centre in West Hampstead, SHAK in South Hampstead, the Queen’s Crescent Community Associaton, the Dragon Hall Trust in Covent Garden and the Calthorpe Project in King’s Cross.

Cllr Angela Mason, Camden’s childrens chief, said: “We’ve been working hard with local VCS organisations and mutual aid groups to ensure vulnerable families get the support they need during lockdown and these food hubs are a fantastic way to ensure children and young people are fed whilst taking part in a range of activities to keep busy throughout the summer.”

All of the community groups are integrating meals alongside socially-distanced summer activities that are now possible.

