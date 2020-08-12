Have your say on Camden’s town centres, including Hampstead and Finchley Road

Hampstead High Street. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Camden Council is asking residents, businesses, organisations, employees and landlords for ideas and opinions on the future of the borough’s town centres.

An online map allows people to drop pins and make comments on what improvements they feel should be done in a particular area.

The survey refers to eight town centres: Finchley Road/Swiss Cottage, Hampstead, Kilburn High Road, West Hampstead, Kentish Town, Camden Town, Holborn and Tottenham Court Road.

Comments are made anonymously and Camden says it will “inform the council’s work and priorities”.

The map asks for comments on, and ideas for, public spaces, a green and sustainable economy, community spaces, employment and training, and other aspects of the town centres.

The council’s Commonplace website says: “Our vision is for Camden’s high streets to be ready to face the future. Our town and neighbourhood centres of tomorrow will be diverse places that are vibrant, safe, family-friendly, environmentally responsible and accessible to shop, work, socialise and share knowledge. They will be places to help you to build the skills, networks and spaces to learn, make, live, and play.

“To help take forward this vision, we want to hear how you feel about your area - as residents, local businesses, community organisations, employees and landlords - and your ideas and ambitions for the future.”

Visit https://camdenrenewaltowncentresmap.commonplace.is/