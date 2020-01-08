Monkey Business: Primrose Hill comedy and cabaret nights to donate profits to Australian animal charity battling wildfires

Martin Besserman Archant

Camden comedy mogul Martin Bessemer is donating the profits from all of the gigs at the Monkey Business Comedy Club and Camden Cabaret this week to help the animals caught up in Australian wildfires.

Martin, who runs the award-winning club now based upstairs at the Pembroke Castle pub in Primrose Hill - said: "It was all I could do. I'm an animal-lover and I was livid about how this has happened. I was livid at all the [new year's] fireworks in Australia, I thought that was outrageous."

Martin will be donating all profits from his events this week to the charity Wires - who have been working to help animals hurt by the fires.

On Thursday (doors open at 7.30) and Saturday (doors open at 7.45) comedians including Natalie Bray and Mark Simmons will take the stage upstairs at the Gloucester Avenue pub. And on Friday the cabaret night, including burlesque dancing and comedy, starts from 7.45.

For more information, see monkeybusinesscomedyclub.co.uk