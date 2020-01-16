Search

Camden climate activists join Extinction Rebellion to create "crime scene" at Siemens' Euston office

PUBLISHED: 16:57 16 January 2020

Siemens' office in Eversholt Street, Euston, was taken over by climate activists. Picture: Dorothea Hackman

Siemens' office in Eversholt Street, Euston, was taken over by climate activists. Picture: Dorothea Hackman

Archant

Camden climate activists today (January 16) created a "crime scene" at Siemens' UK headquarters in Euston.

Members of Extinction Rebellion Camden joined dozens of protesters to set up a mock police cordon at the office in Eversholt Street, where activists dressed in forensic suits and a banner was unfurled, reading: "climate change kills children".

The protest was staged after Siemens, a major manufacturing company, won an £18 million contract to provide rail infrastructure for a coalmining project in Australia, which environmental activists say will worsen the climate crisis.

Euston climate campaigner Dorothea Hackman said: "We are calling on Siemens to pull out of the contract to provide railway signalling.

"It will destroy sacred aboriginal land while billions of acres in Australia burn due to soaring temperatures from rising global emissions.

"This is our grandchildren's future."

A Siemens spokesperson previously said: "We need to fulfil our contractual obligations.

"Also, we will establish an effective sustainability board to better manage environmental care in the future."

