View from the street: Massive implications for air pollution

PUBLISHED: 13:30 12 September 2020

Dorothea Hackman is worried about the effects on pollution of the Edmonton incinerator and HS2.

Dorothea Hackman is worried about the effects on pollution of the Edmonton incinerator and HS2.

Busy times for local citizens, with the two main issues still the Edmonton incinerator and the impact of HS2.

Both have massive implications for air pollution for our communities, as well as carbon emission targets to be met by the nation, and of course the survival of humans on this planet in the context of the increasing climate emergency.

The proposed new Edmonton incinerator will be much larger than the seven boroughs, including Camden, could need and there is already incinerator overcapacity nationally. It will put our local borough councils in debt, which means us, the local residents.

The pollution as usual will impact on the poorest, most vulnerable communities. It is essential that governments not only reduce carbon emissions but reverse them, so the current life-threatening disruption to the climate of the planet can be mitigated.

The construction of the HS2 track and rebuilt Euston station continues to destroy our green spaces and fell our trees.

The Adelaide Road Nature Reserve - not the little ancient meadow Camden leases but the ash wood that has grown on the embankment undisturbed since the railway was built in the 1830s - will be destroyed forever to build a vent shaft for the HS2 train tunnel from Primrose Hill to Uxbridge. Another green lung lost to Camden.

HS2 is cutting down trees in Euston Square Gardens East to make yet another temporary taxi rank. How do they intend to temporarily fell our trees for a few saplings planted and left to die somewhere else in Camden, which are no substitute for the mature trees in the gardens?

This would have been an excellent opportunity for HS2 to show consideration for the community around Euston and leave us the last patch of green for rest and amenity, and breathing space for commuters and the homeless, but they didn’t.

Energetic tree protectors have come to save our trees, climbing them, building platforms to sleep there and protesting against HS2.

