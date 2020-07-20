Fire at Camden Road chippy as deep fat fryer is set alight

The blaze was under control by 2pm. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Firefighters tackled a blaze today at a Camden chip shop where a deep fat fryer was set alight.

At around 1pm on Monday, Camden Chippy’s in Camden Road saw a fire damage half of the ground floor.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled the blaze which was under control an hour later.

One man was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital. The cause of the blaze remains unclear.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) tweeted on Monday: “Firefighters are currently tackling a fire at a fish and chip shop in #Camden. A deep fat fryer is alight.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.13pm today (20 July) to reports of a fire on Camden Road, NW1.

“We dispatched a number of resources including an ambulance crew and our hazardous area response teams (HART).

“We treated a person at the scene and took them to hospital.”

Five people left Camden Chippy before fire crews from Wembley, Euston, Holloway and Paddington attended the scene.

LFB’s 999 officers took nine calls to the blaze. Camden Road was shut in both directions outside the chippy.