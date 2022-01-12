Miguel Barclay had to fake a dentist appointment to get out of work when he got his first big TV break.

After his Instagram account dedicated to meals costing £1 or less went viral in 2016, Barclay - who has a takeaway stall selling New York style pizzas at Buck Street Market in Camden High Street - was asked to appear on This Morning.

So he bunked off from his nine-to-five office job to whip up chicken katsu curry live on telly for Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer (left) meets chef Miguel Barclay during a visit to Buck Street Market in Camden - Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Photos

“I turned up with pots and pans in my backpack,” Barclay recalls on a video call from his home in Camden, where he lives with wife Lucey and three-year-old son Charlie.

“I didn’t know if they were going to provide their own pots and pans, I’d never done it.”

He then dashed back to the office, where he would sneakily beaver away on his side hustle while pretending to work.

“I used to sit at my desk and have a spreadsheet up. Obviously, if you’ve got a spreadsheet up, everyone assumes you’re working.

"On the way home, I used to buy my food, whatever the spreadsheet said, then go home and cook it,” he remembers.

A publisher offered Barclay a book deal after seeing his This Morning segment, and One Pound Meals was published in 2017.

Now, the author has released seven titles in the series – but cookbooks weren’t the plan back when he started posting budget-friendly recipes online.

“I thought that I was going to create a community of people,” he says. “I wanted to challenge people to cook meals for a pound, but it just ended up being people just cooking my meals.

"I still don’t think to this day I’ve had anyone submit their own one-pound meal idea.”

With no formal training, the 35-year-old Surrey-born chef says he picked up his culinary skills from having a “front-row seat” in professional kitchens during his teens and 20s.

“I worked in golf clubs, hotels, McDonald’s, Pizza Express…Basically, I worked in them all, lots and lots of kitchens.

I was normally just the washer-upper. Even at McDonald’s, I was the washer-upper when I first got there.

I always found it really fascinating, because back then there weren’t really that many cookery shows on the telly. So I learned in the restaurants by myself.”

When his first book landed, Barclay had around 30,000 Instagram followers. Now, after quitting the day job to work full-time in food, that figure has risen to 290,000, and says he knows instinctively what his “very strong core of followers” want from his books.

The latest in the series, Green One Pound Meals, is focused on plant-based dishes – but it isn’t entirely meat-free. Instead, you’ll find recipes like chicken drumstick cassoulet and prawns and peas in tarragon sauce, alongside aubergine parm burger and green veg toad in the hole.

Green One Pound Meals by Miguel Barclay, photography by Dan Jones, is published by Headline Home, priced £16.99 - Credit: PA Photo/Dan Jones

“Personally, I’m eating less and less meat,” says Barclay. “And that’s quite a big thing in the green space - not eating so much meat. It just felt right.”

Miguel Barclay's leek and mushroom barley risotto - Credit: PA Photo/Dan Jones

Instead of the popular ‘meat-free Mondays’, he suggests flipping the concept and going veggie for six days a week: “Maybe you want to save the meat for Sunday and have a roast. I think that’s definitely the way people are going, and I can definitely recommend it. It’s a lot healthier as well. And it makes you feel great.”

One of the more unusual plant-based dishes in the new book is made by frying shredded banana peel in spices and ketchup until it looks and tastes like pulled pork, an idea Barclay found on TikTok.

Miguel Barclay's banana peel pulled pork - Credit: PA Photo/Dan Jones

“I didn’t even know it could be done. So then I started experimenting – it’s really, really tasty and it’s so, so easy.”

Green One Pound Meals by Miguel Barclay is published by Headline Home, priced £16.99. Photography by Dan Jones. Available now.