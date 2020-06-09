Camden charity reconnects isolated people with digital-packages campaign

A Camden charity is tackling loneliness during the coronavirus lockdown by giving out connectivity packs.

Irish Chaplaincy’s Keeping Connected campaign sees vulnerable people receive a package containing a tablet, stand, internet dongles and user instructions.

Each tablet has been set up with a simplified three-step access to video calls and religious services such as online mass.

Paul Raymond, manager of Irish Chaplaincy Seniors, said the isolation older people can face under normal circumstances has been amplified by the pandemic: “Technology has been crucial in helping the rest of us stay connected with family and friends that we can’t see in person, so we decided to trial it with our seniors to help expand their community of contacts and the outcome has been brilliant.”

Each pack, including internet for a year, costs the charity £250.

Support the scheme at https://www.irishchaplaincy.org.uk/donate