Camden charity reconnects isolated people with digital-packages campaign
PUBLISHED: 11:51 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 09 June 2020
Archant
A Camden charity is tackling loneliness during the coronavirus lockdown by giving out connectivity packs.
Irish Chaplaincy’s Keeping Connected campaign sees vulnerable people receive a package containing a tablet, stand, internet dongles and user instructions.
You may also want to watch:
READ MORE: Gospel Oak community scheme crucial to help self-isolating man without phone, working TV or computer
READ MORE: Highgate Society launches informal chatline to tackle Covid isolation
Each tablet has been set up with a simplified three-step access to video calls and religious services such as online mass.
Paul Raymond, manager of Irish Chaplaincy Seniors, said the isolation older people can face under normal circumstances has been amplified by the pandemic: “Technology has been crucial in helping the rest of us stay connected with family and friends that we can’t see in person, so we decided to trial it with our seniors to help expand their community of contacts and the outcome has been brilliant.”
Each pack, including internet for a year, costs the charity £250.
Support the scheme at https://www.irishchaplaincy.org.uk/donate
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.