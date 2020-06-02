Search

Castlehaven Community Centre launches food bank to help deal with ‘huge increases’ of food poverty in Camden

PUBLISHED: 08:00 03 June 2020

Leila, a regular volunteer who grows vegetables in the Castlehaven centre's community garden. Picture: CCA

Leila, a regular volunteer who grows vegetables in the Castlehaven centre's community garden. Picture: CCA

The Castlehaven Community Association (CCA) has launched a new food bank hub and appeal to help it support those suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Working with the Kentish Town and Highgate Newtown community centres, from June 1 the new food bank is delivering food parcels to those in the Camden Town with Primrose Hill council ward who “have lost their job or income and are experiencing hardship as a direct consequence” of Covid-19.

In recent weeks the team at the CCA have been working to improve the community’s mental health and wellbeing – but with other local groups seeing “huge increases” in demand for food and the furlough scheme expected to wind down, it was predicting a dark future of “more job losses and fuel poverty”.

The CCA said data showed food poverty in Camden had risen 250 per cent in the borough in recent months, and staff there worried “with more job losses predicted, this could increase dramatically”.

CCA’s chief exec Tricia Richards said: “This is such an important development for Castlehaven. We’ve been delivering services to help people’s wellbeing during lock down.

“It is a shame to have to open another food bank, but sadly demand for emergency food is increasing.”

As part of its health and wellbeing work, last week the CCA sent its Ageactivity 60+ group of older people 284 handwritten cards to ensure that the vulnerable group felt cared for during the pandemic lockdown.

One of those to receive a card, John Edwards, said: “Simple isn’t it? A little card, a hand-written message and a tiny Kojak lolly, but its impact on us both here has been tremendous. We do feel that we are not forgotten and it’s a wonderful, comforting sensation.”

The CCA is looking to raise £7,500 to run the food bank, to contribute, visit bit.ly/36GaUD3. So far it has collected £850.

If you need help with food and live in the area’s covered, you can call 07551 798767 to organize a delivery. The food bank is also looking for volunteers, to apply call the above number or email info@castlehaven.org.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High.

'Eton is closed - why aren't we?' Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is 'too high'

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of '100' youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

'He would be so happy': Toff's fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

