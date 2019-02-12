Search

Camden career coach’s book gets praise from Cherie Blair ahead of launch

PUBLISHED: 09:15 22 February 2019

Hira Ali. Picture: Hira Ali

Hira Ali. Picture: Hira Ali

Archant

A Camden career coach and leadership trainer has garnered the attention of Cherie Blair and a best-selling author.

Ms Blair called Hira Ali’s new book Her Way To The Top “great” and “full of down to earth and useable advice to help women thrive at work”.

Meanwhile, Lois P Frankel said it was unmissable, and offered “a depth of understanding of issues in away that every woman can learn from”.

The book explores the challenges facing women in their careers. Ms Ali drew on her background training women and working in Pakistan to write the book.

The book itself is due to be launched on February 25.

Ms Ali said: “Working with women all over the world gave me so much confidence because I finally understood that as women we are all experiencing the same internal issues. Whatever background you’re from or education you have, addressing these issues is key to our collective success.”

