'I couldn't be prouder': Camden care provider rated 'outstanding' by Care Quality Commission

PUBLISHED: 10:38 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 17 January 2020

Bluebird Care Camden & Hampstead was rated 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Bluebird Care Camden & Hampstead

Bluebird Care Camden & Hampstead was rated 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Bluebird Care Camden & Hampstead

A Camden care provider has been rated 'outstanding' by the UK's health and social care watchdog, making it the top performing service in north London.

Bluebird Care Camden & Hampstead, which looks after elderly people in their own homes, was inspected in August and September last year and has now been ranked outstanding for three of the five areas in which it was assessed by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Bluebird Care Camden & Hampstead director George Morris said: "We are delighted with our new and improved outstanding rating from the CQC.

"I couldn't be prouder of our wonderful and hardworking team who are leading the way in care in north London."

The care provider, which accommodates people with dementia, learning difficulties and mental health conditions, scored outstanding for the categories 'caring', 'responsive' and 'well-led', and good in areas of safety and effectiveness.

The full report is published on the CQC website.

