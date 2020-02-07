Camden brewery launches hedgehog hideaways for winter hibernation

A Camden brewery is selling hedgehog hideaways in its pledge to support the preservation of the spiky creatures.

Camden Town Brewery, based in Kentish Town, has launched its own hedgehog huts - 'The Hibernation Arms' - where the nocturnal mammals can retreat during the cold winter months and mate in the summer.

All proceeds of the 'mini-pubs' will go to the British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS), along with a portion of the brewery's sales from its 'Hells in Hibernation Lager'.

BHPF chief executive Fay Vass said: "Hedgehog populations have declined by half in rural areas and by a third in urban ones in the last 20 years so they need all the help they can get. The funds and awareness that this collaboration raises will help us, help hedgehogs."

Camden Town Brewery founder Jasper Cuppaidge said: "As the changes in our environment are having an increasingly negative impact on the wildlife around us, we're having to be more aware of how we can all do our bit to help."

The hedgehog hideaways can be bought at camdentownbrewery.com.