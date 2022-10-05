Performers, entrepreneurs, speakers who launched Camden's Black History Season including Cllr Sabrina Francis, Diane Louise Jordan, Elisha Gabb, Poetikah, Teshay Makeda, Sharon Simpson, Hayel Wartemberg, Floetic Lara Leen and Alex from Black Owned London. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Spoken word, jazz, reggae and entrepreneurship kicked off Camden's third Black History Season.

Broadcaster Diane-Louise Jordan hosted the Proud To Be launch event at Café Koko on Tuesday, which explored the theme of health and wellbeing.

Camden extended its Black History Month in 2020 and now dedicates three months to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Black people across Camden and the UK.

Presenter Diane Louise Jordan hosted Camden's Black History Season at Cafe Koko - Credit: Polly Hancock

Diane-Louise said: "I know the community in Camden, this quest for everyone to feel part of something, to really belong, is your heartbeat. It's the heartbeat of Camden Council, it's the heartbeat of people in this borough. It's a truly diverse place where everyone is welcome."

The first Black presenter of the children's programme Blue Peter, Diane-Louise said she "used to live just up the road in Highgate but Camden used to be my stomping ground".

"I really know and appreciate this is the place where you can really be yourself and that's so important."

She spoke of her Making of Black Britain (MOBB) project, a living public oral history archive, inviting every class, colour, and creed, from all generations, to share their story, exploring Black British history and present-day experiences.

"What does it really mean to be British?" she asked, encouraging people to get involved.

Spoken word performer Poetikah at Camden's Black History Season launch event at Cafe Koko - Credit: Polly Hancock

The evening heard from DJs Sir DJ Corey and Keisha G and spoken word poets Elisha Gabb and Poetikah.

Former Roundhouse's artist in residence, Teshay Makeda, the Empress of Root Soul, performed while singer and writer Floetic Lara Lee got the crowd joining in with her interpretation of Dennis Brown's Here I Come.

Singer and poet Floetic Lara Lee belted out jazz and reggae at Camden's Black History Season launch - Credit: Polly Hancock

Tyan Jones, from Dramatical with Storytelling, told the tale of the Fire Children, which she will perform along with others in 10 libraries across Camden in the next three months.

The evening heard from Black entrepreneurs including interior designer Sharon Simpson, of Crazy World, Calm Home, who told the audience to "use your emotion to inform what you put in your home".

She will be at the Living Room Club Café, in Camden Road, on November 3.

Alex Emeh, of Black Owned London, highlighted businesses that empower the Black community in London.

Singer Teshay Makeda at the launch event of Camden's Black History Season at Cafe Koko - Credit: Polly Hancock

Cllr Sabrina Francis, cabinet member for young people and culture, said: “Black History Season is our time to come together and celebrate Black African and Caribbean diaspora, and their achievements and contributions across Camden and UK.

Presenter Diane Louise Jordan with cabinet member Cllr Sabrina Francis - Credit: Polly Hancock

"When we walk around our borough we can see the many ways that our Black residents and communities have shaped and impacted Camden.

"This season gives us the chance to reflect on the fact that Black culture is culture. Our ideas, style and influence are threaded through British life."

She referenced the "1.5 million enslaved people that left the docks of Liverpool in the '70 and '80s all the way to the Black icons who featured in Stormzy's latest video".

"Every single generation has shaped the space they left behind and helped get us to this point."

She said this year's programme "has been a delight for us to curate", with a range of projects across art, culture, history and health.

The majority of the Camden-run events this year are free, with a small number of events having a low entry fee.

Camden is working with organisations including the British Library, The Place, Camden’s People Theatre and the Roundhouse.

There are book clubs, guided history tours and stories of local African or Caribbean Camden residents and their contributions.

People can indulge in African inspired yoga classes, supper clubs and voice workshops.

Singer Teshay Makeda at the launch event of Camden's Black History Season at Cafe Koko - Credit: Polly Hancock

Camden's deputy mayor, Cllr Nazma Rahman, said there’s something for everyone in the programme.

"Camden is proud of its diverse community. Black History Season is an important part of Camden Council's work," she said.

"I have researched some policies aimed to challenge and address health and social care to support individuals, families and communities."

She encouraged people to attend other activities during Camden's History Season.

To find out more and see the full programme at lovecamden.org/blackhistoryseason and on Camden Council’s social channels.