Camden and Islington awards honour businesses, charities and schools doing most to tackle the climate crisis

PUBLISHED: 13:31 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 03 December 2019

The Camden winners at the Camden and Islington Sustainability Awards. Picture: Justin Thomas

A gala night saw the businesses and organisations doing the most to protect the environment celebrated at the inaugural Camden and Islington Sustainability Awards.

Taking place at Jerwood Hall - home of the London Symphony Orchestra - near Old Street, the ceremony saw the Camden Climate Change Alliance (CCCA) and the Islington Sustainable Energy Partnership (ISEP) honour the green credentials of local causes.

A winner and a 'highly commended' runner-up were chosen for each borough in eight different categories ranging from the Best Sustainable School Initiative to an award marking the best organisation for "energy efficiency and carbon reduction".

Big winners on the night - hosted by Camden Giving's chief exec Natasha Friend - included Transition Kentish Town, which won the Camden award for Best Community Environmental Project and the Cloudsley charitable trust which won the corresponding prize in Islington.

The Upper Street-based Business Design Centre was Islington's winner in the category for resource management and recycling, with the Fitzrovia Partnership winning the same award west of the borough border.

When it came to schools, Torriano Primary in Kentish Town and Hugh Myddleton Primary in Clerkenwell both bagged gongs too.

Natasha Friend said: "The climate crisis is having a greater impact on people who have the least, this is true globally and right here in Camden, where poorer communities have less access to green space and clean air and people without homes will feel the affects of climate change more than most this winter."

CCCA chair Stephen McKinnell, said it was a "fantastic evening" and added: "Improving sustainability is high on the agenda and it is acknowledged that working collaboratively is the way to change things much more quickly.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, Philip Gray, the co-chair of ISEP said: "A hugely impressive evening in the inspiring LSO St Luke's with the aim of cultivating cross-borough collaboration at a time where positive climate action is firmly on the agenda and meaningful zero carbon pathways are in development."

Great Ormond St Hospital in Camden and Islington's First Mile recycling won awards for boosting air quality, while City University and Sheppard Robson won the respective prizes for employee engagement on this topic.

Lauren Richards - food and drink boss at Camden's Roundhouse - and London Met University in Holloway Road were named "sustainability champions".

For the full list of winners, see: https://news.camden.gov.uk/camden-and-islington-showcase-those-leading-the-way-in-sustainability-at-awards-ceremony/

