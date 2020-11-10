‘Fitting tributes to the fallen’: Camden and Haringey mark Remembrance Day

Camden mayor, Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust. Picture: Camden Council Archant

Remembrance Sunday was marked with a series of small socially-distanced ceremonies to commemorate those who lost their lives in two world wars and more than 70 other conflicts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Remembrance Sunday service in Camden at St Pancras Church. Picture: Camden Council Remembrance Sunday service in Camden at St Pancras Church. Picture: Camden Council

Events were held across Camden, Haringey, Barnet and Westminster to honour those who fought to protect their country while serving for the armed forces.

In Camden, at St Pancras Church in Euston Road, wreaths were laid by the borough’s political, religious and military leaders, and a separate ceremony was held in Camden High Street.

The Camden mayor, Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust, said: “This week we are honouring those who served, fought and died for our liberation. Camden will always remember you, today and every day.

“Although Remembrance services took place on a much smaller scale this year to protect our community, I hope that all our residents were able to pay tribute safely from their homes.”

Military personnel paid trbute. Picture: Camden Council Military personnel paid trbute. Picture: Camden Council

In Haringey, poppy-adorned tributes were made across the borough including in Highgate and Hornsey.

The Haringey mayor, Cllr Adam Jogee, said: “Despite the restrictions, we came together to pay our respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and deliver peace.

“The services that took place across Haringey on Remembrance Sunday were a fitting tribute to the fallen and a timely opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the universal pledge: we will remember them.”

Cllr Jogee said it was a “huge honour” to lead Haringey’s tributes and he thanked residents for following Covid restrictions on the day.

Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee laying a wreath. Picture Haringey Council Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee laying a wreath. Picture Haringey Council

Further ceremonies will be held on Wednesday, November 11 - Remembrance Day.

At 11am, a socially distanced service will be hosted at Whitestone Pond in Hampstead around the War Memorial plinth.

At the same time, in Westminster, children aged three to seven from St John’s Wood Pre-Prep school will observe a minute’s silence around the War Memorial at Lord’s Roundabout.

There will be another service at Highgate School, which also paid tribute on Sunday.

To donate to the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal click here.

READ MORE: South Hampstead pupils make ‘plantable’ plastic-free poppies for Remembrance Day fundraiser

You may also want to watch:

Remembrance Sunday service in Haringey at the Wood Green War Memorial. Picture Haringey Council Remembrance Sunday service in Haringey at the Wood Green War Memorial. Picture Haringey Council