Search

Advanced search

‘Fitting tributes to the fallen’: Camden and Haringey mark Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 13:04 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 10 November 2020

Camden mayor, Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust. Picture: Camden Council

Camden mayor, Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust. Picture: Camden Council

Archant

Remembrance Sunday was marked with a series of small socially-distanced ceremonies to commemorate those who lost their lives in two world wars and more than 70 other conflicts.

Remembrance Sunday service in Camden at St Pancras Church. Picture: Camden CouncilRemembrance Sunday service in Camden at St Pancras Church. Picture: Camden Council

Events were held across Camden, Haringey, Barnet and Westminster to honour those who fought to protect their country while serving for the armed forces.

In Camden, at St Pancras Church in Euston Road, wreaths were laid by the borough’s political, religious and military leaders, and a separate ceremony was held in Camden High Street.

The Camden mayor, Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust, said: “This week we are honouring those who served, fought and died for our liberation. Camden will always remember you, today and every day.

“Although Remembrance services took place on a much smaller scale this year to protect our community, I hope that all our residents were able to pay tribute safely from their homes.”

Military personnel paid trbute. Picture: Camden CouncilMilitary personnel paid trbute. Picture: Camden Council

In Haringey, poppy-adorned tributes were made across the borough including in Highgate and Hornsey.

The Haringey mayor, Cllr Adam Jogee, said: “Despite the restrictions, we came together to pay our respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and deliver peace.

“The services that took place across Haringey on Remembrance Sunday were a fitting tribute to the fallen and a timely opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the universal pledge: we will remember them.”

Cllr Jogee said it was a “huge honour” to lead Haringey’s tributes and he thanked residents for following Covid restrictions on the day.

Haringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee laying a wreath. Picture Haringey CouncilHaringey mayor Cllr Adam Jogee laying a wreath. Picture Haringey Council

Further ceremonies will be held on Wednesday, November 11 - Remembrance Day.

At 11am, a socially distanced service will be hosted at Whitestone Pond in Hampstead around the War Memorial plinth.

At the same time, in Westminster, children aged three to seven from St John’s Wood Pre-Prep school will observe a minute’s silence around the War Memorial at Lord’s Roundabout.

There will be another service at Highgate School, which also paid tribute on Sunday.

To donate to the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal click here.

READ MORE: South Hampstead pupils make ‘plantable’ plastic-free poppies for Remembrance Day fundraiser

You may also want to watch:

Remembrance Sunday service in Haringey at the Wood Green War Memorial. Picture Haringey CouncilRemembrance Sunday service in Haringey at the Wood Green War Memorial. Picture Haringey Council

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hampstead family reunited with dog Camilla after Jack Russell theft outside Hampstead M&S

Camilla reunited with her owner in Hampstead. Picture: Sharon Traub

Shop Local: Dunn’s bakery Crouch End ‘hyped’ to open in Muswell Hill

Dunn's bakery is opening in Muswell Hill Broadway. Picture: Lewis Freeman

Hampstead cricket player sets up virtual opera to support performers amid lockdown

Amelie Turnage, nine, in VOpera's L’Enfant et les Sortilèges. Picture: Submitted

‘Neglected’ mum and daughter moved to Westminster council flat without electricity or heating

Shannon Aldridge, 22, says she and her daughter, who is 5 years old, had to wear jackets and dressing gowns to keep warm. Picture: Darren Pepe

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hampstead family reunited with dog Camilla after Jack Russell theft outside Hampstead M&S

Camilla reunited with her owner in Hampstead. Picture: Sharon Traub

Shop Local: Dunn’s bakery Crouch End ‘hyped’ to open in Muswell Hill

Dunn's bakery is opening in Muswell Hill Broadway. Picture: Lewis Freeman

Hampstead cricket player sets up virtual opera to support performers amid lockdown

Amelie Turnage, nine, in VOpera's L’Enfant et les Sortilèges. Picture: Submitted

‘Neglected’ mum and daughter moved to Westminster council flat without electricity or heating

Shannon Aldridge, 22, says she and her daughter, who is 5 years old, had to wear jackets and dressing gowns to keep warm. Picture: Darren Pepe

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Month of Mitzvahs: South Hampstead pupils support JW3’s foodbank

Olivia and Aurelia from South Hampstead High School were among pupils who made cards to go with parcels for JW3's foodbank as part of the Month of Mitzvahs. Picture: Yakir Zur

Kentish Town Forum and Isokon Gallery awarded emergency government grants

The Isokon Building with the blue plaque. Picture: Lucy Millson-Watkins/English Heritage

‘Fitting tributes to the fallen’: Camden and Haringey mark Remembrance Day

Camden mayor, Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust. Picture: Camden Council

Jacksons Lane revamp gets underway

Artists impression of the new foyer at Jacksons Lane Highgate

Hampstead family reunited with dog Camilla after Jack Russell theft outside Hampstead M&S

Camilla reunited with her owner in Hampstead. Picture: Sharon Traub