Camden to get vast network of air pollution sensors

Published: 12:01 AM August 5, 2021

Camden will get the world’s densest air quality sensor network this summer, in a project aiming to transform how pollution is managed.

The firm Airlabs will install 250 air quality sensors across the borough, in partnership with Camden Council and The Camden Clean Air Initiative.

Sensors will be fitted on lamp posts and buildings over the coming months, covering the whole borough. Each device will measure pollutants including airborne particulate matter and toxic gases (nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon dioxide (CO2) and ozone (O3), as well as temperature and humidity.

Marc Ottolini, CEO of Airlabs, said he wants the scheme to act as a blueprint for other areas in London and around the world.

He said: “Our ultra-dense network of sensors will provide unprecedented ultra-high definition visibility of local air pollution to allow communities, businesses and stakeholders to make more informed choices to protect the health and wellbeing of the local population.”

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Adam Harrison, the authority's lead for a sustainable Camden, said: “Camden’s citizens have made clear that more must be done to tackle the air quality health crisis, and Camden Council has committed to the meeting the World Health Organization air quality standards as well as stepping up our pollution monitoring and efforts to raise public awareness about the health risks from exposure to air pollution.

"This project will form an important part of our work to protect public health by building a more detailed understanding of the sources of air pollution throughout Camden and the actions we can all take to reduce pollution and our exposure to it.”

An Airlabs pollution sensor - Credit: Airlabs

Jeffrey Young, CEO of Camden Clean Air Initiative, said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, walking on our streets became more enjoyable as there were fewer cars on the road and less vehicle-derived pollution in the air. This flagship project aims to provide the council and our community with the data needed to get us back to that point – improving the health and well-being of our residents for the long term.

"Two key elements of The Camden Clean Air Initiative’s vision when we were founded were to fill the borough with real-time air quality sensors and to put Camden on the map as a centre of excellence for sustainability and green tech. By partnering with Airlabs, we hope to achieve both these things.”