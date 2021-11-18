Camden's Age UK charity has launched its winter fundraiser with a particular focus on fuel poverty.

Warm Hearts Camden 2021, centres around the needs of older people in our community and supports the Ham & High's There With You This Winter campaign.

One older person dies every seven minutes during the colder months in the UK - Credit: Age UK Camden

Nikki Morris, CEO of Age UK Camden, said: “We applaud the Ham and High for raising awareness of the increasing and worrying problem of fuel poverty through their ‘There With You This Winter’ campaign.

"Many more people in our community will be pushed into fuel poverty this winter, which can lead to so many negative health and welfare outcomes."

The charity has launched its own campaign to help raise vital funds for the many vulnerable older people in our community for whom problems are more acute.

It is estimated that 40% of older households in the UK are living in fuel poverty meaning that once their heating bills are paid, even with the support of their government winter fuel allowance of between £100 and £300, their remaining income falls below the official poverty line.

Nikki said: “Rapidly rising energy prices can be an acute issue for many older people who tend to be on lower incomes and often live in homes that cannot be kept warm at a reasonable cost.

"If you can’t afford to keep your home warm enough, in addition to the immediate physical discomfort and financial strain, your long-term health is at greater risk.

"We are hearing from many local residents who are concerned about paying their bills this winter. Unfortunately, one older person dies every seven minutes during the colder months in this country.

"We hope to do everything we can to prevent any unnecessary suffering here in the borough of Camden.”

Camden Age UK's Warm Hearts campaign raises vital funds to run services for the elderly - Credit: Camden Age UK

The charity’s services include information and advice on benefits and housing, befriending for the housebound and digital inclusion, to keep people connected and able to use services such as internet shopping. The charity provides social interaction, hot meals and activities.

Nikki said: “It’s been a very difficult couple of years for our older generation, so please do support us if you can.

"It’s very important that we maintain these crucial community services that provide, in many cases, a life-line for our vulnerable older people, providing some of the fundamentals of health and wellbeing, human interaction, friendship and activity.”

Visit www.ageuk.org.uk/camden or join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #WHC2021