Kenwood House: Cafe at Hampstead Heath's historic house to undergo 'major refurbishment'

PUBLISHED: 15:35 06 June 2019

Kenwood House. Picture: Ken Mears

Kenwood House. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Kenwood House's cafe will undergo a major refurbishment early next year, English Heritage has announced.

The owner of the house on Hampstead Heath is looking to engage the community on its plans to redesign the cafe and takeaway bar.

New furniture, fixtures and fittings will be installed, and an area for preparing baby food will be included.

English Heritage will also bring catering management for the venue back inhouse from 2020, bringing it in line with other sites including Stonehenge and Dover Castle.

The refurbished cafe will reopen in Spring 2020.

The house's general manager, Samuel Cooper, said: "It's really important to us that our café at Kenwood offers a great experience for locals and visitors to the house, and is a highly-regarded destination in its own right.

"In making these changes, we want to keep the things that people like most about the café as well as respond to their suggestions as to what new things they'd like to see. To this end, we are going to be working very closely with our community, in particular the Friends of Kenwood, to ensure that we provide a first class experience that everyone can be proud of."

Anyone with questions or comments about the changes can contact English Heritage at: kenwood.catering@english-heritage.org.uk

