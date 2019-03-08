Petition for lower speed limit surges past 2,000 signatures after death of a toddler in East End Road

Neighbours bring flowers to the scene of the accident at the pedestrian crossing on East End Rd in East Finchley after a toddler was struck-and-killed by a car. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

A petition for safety measures on a road in East Finchley where a toddler was killed last week has reached 2,000 signatures.

A teddy and card left on the barrier to the pedestrian crossing on East End Rd N2 on 23.05.19. Picture: Polly Hancock A teddy and card left on the barrier to the pedestrian crossing on East End Rd N2 on 23.05.19. Picture: Polly Hancock

The three-year-old died on Wednesday night last week, after being hit in East End Road near the Five Bells pub shortly after 7pm.

Since then flowers and teddies have been left at the scene.

Police, paramedics and the London Air Ambulance were called following reports of a collision between a car and a small child.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene, and was not arrested.

In the aftermath of the death Natalie Carroll, a mum-of-two, has set up a petition asking for the road speed to be cut to 20mph. It happened outside her mum's house.

Speaking to the Ham&High she said: "As a mum of a three-and-four year old it is close to home.

"We need to make the road safer and a 20mph zone, so it can't happen again to anybody."

To sign the petition visit: www.thepetitionsite.com/501/340/623/speed-safety-limits-on-east-end-road

Share your thoughts on road safety in East Finchley, email letters@hamhigh.co.uk