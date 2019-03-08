Search

Cafe Hampstead: Troubled Rosslyn Hill restaurant shuts abruptly due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

PUBLISHED: 14:06 19 July 2019

Cafe Hampstead in Hampstead - shut for

Cafe Hampstead in Hampstead - shut for "unforeseen circumstances". Picture: Polly Hancock/Harry Taylor

Archant

Troubled restaurant Cafe Hampstead abruptly closed earlier this week.

Cafe Hampstead is closed Cafe Hampstead is closed "due to unforeseen circumstances". Picture: Harry Taylor

A sign put up in the windows of the eatery in Rosslyn Hill read: "THE RESTAURANT IS CLOSED DUE TO UNFORESEEN[sic] CIRCUMSTANCES. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE."

However one notice has been torn back to reveal a "notice of peaceable reentry" from landlords Ei Group PLC from July 16.

Chairs and furniture can be seen stacked up inside.

Earlier this year, the site was listed for sale by Savills with an asking price just shy of £3million. The owner of the building, Ei Group PLC, confirmed it had been let to County Park Limited, whose sole director is Rex Newmark until 2045.

Last month County Park Limited survived a strike-off notice from Companies House. Its accounts up until the end of June 2018 show it having debts to creditors of £1.41million and lost a total of £450,000. The majority of the debt was to bank loans and overdrafts.

The eatery, which attracted a meagre 2.5/5 rating on Trip Advisor, had been besieged by complaints in the last twelve months.

The Ham&High reported cases of staff not being paid, and had passed evidence of banned company director Robert Newmark running the business to the Insolvency Service.

At the time, through lawyers, he said he had been giving "consultancy advice" to the restaurant which was not "in a management role and is not contrary to the restrictions placed upon him as a disqualified director". He said he had not breached the order in any other way.

Until December, the restaurant had been run by Cafe Hampstead Limited. However it went bust before Christmas, owing £346,000 to creditors, including the Hampstead Butcher and Providore, just two doors away.

Mr Newmark was listed as a person with "significant control" on Companies House at the time of its collapse, with one director Conor Thomson-Moore.

Mr Thomson-Moore blamed high staff turnover, Brexit and negative reviews for the troubled restaurant's problems.

Despite the problems, the venue did not close. A new company was started up shortly afterwards, Green Dollar Limited, with one director listed Tim Danby.

Mr Danby had previously been involved in running restaurants for the Newmark family, including Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch and Notting Hill.

He is also now involved in managing Martha's in Soho, which opened earlier this year.

Robert Newmark's son Brett, who is also the subject of a banning order, was also allegedly interviewing staff for positions at Cafe Hampstead. Their banning orders, made in June 2016, will end in January next year for Brett and July 2021 for Robert.

A spokesperson for Ei Group PLC said: "We are in ongoing discussions over the future of this site and are hoping to reopen the premises as soon as possible."

