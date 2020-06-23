Pop-up bike shop looking for permanent home after ‘exciting’ start in Crouch End pub

The Butternut Bikes team outside of the Railway. Picture: Biutternut Bikes Archant

For the last three weeks, a pop-up bike repair shop has been operating in an unused Crouch End pub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Butternut Bikes. Picture: Biutternut Bikes Butternut Bikes. Picture: Biutternut Bikes

Start-up Butternut Bikes, set up by Hornsey man Gavin Hudson, has been doing a roaring trade from the Railway Tavern in Crouch End Hill.

Gavin, who has a background in bike repair but moved to the area after spending time working with huskies in Scandinavia, told this newspaper what had started with him fixing a few bikes in a church car park, had spiralled, and he and his business partner Tullen Dawson were now looking for permanent premises.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “It’s been quite fun, and it’s important. Crouch End doesn’t have a bike shop, and we are so, so busy. We are trying to put the focus on people using bikes for transport reasons, because that’s really important going forward.

“We’re really excited.”

Evans Cycles was the last bike shop in Crouch End, but closed in 2019.

Butternut Bikes are on Facebook.