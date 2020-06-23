Pop-up bike shop looking for permanent home after ‘exciting’ start in Crouch End pub
PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 June 2020
Archant
For the last three weeks, a pop-up bike repair shop has been operating in an unused Crouch End pub.
Start-up Butternut Bikes, set up by Hornsey man Gavin Hudson, has been doing a roaring trade from the Railway Tavern in Crouch End Hill.
Gavin, who has a background in bike repair but moved to the area after spending time working with huskies in Scandinavia, told this newspaper what had started with him fixing a few bikes in a church car park, had spiralled, and he and his business partner Tullen Dawson were now looking for permanent premises.
You may also want to watch:
He said: “It’s been quite fun, and it’s important. Crouch End doesn’t have a bike shop, and we are so, so busy. We are trying to put the focus on people using bikes for transport reasons, because that’s really important going forward.
“We’re really excited.”
Evans Cycles was the last bike shop in Crouch End, but closed in 2019.
Butternut Bikes are on Facebook.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.