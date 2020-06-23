Search

Advanced search

Pop-up bike shop looking for permanent home after ‘exciting’ start in Crouch End pub

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 June 2020

The Butternut Bikes team outside of the Railway. Picture: Biutternut Bikes

The Butternut Bikes team outside of the Railway. Picture: Biutternut Bikes

Archant

For the last three weeks, a pop-up bike repair shop has been operating in an unused Crouch End pub.

Butternut Bikes. Picture: Biutternut BikesButternut Bikes. Picture: Biutternut Bikes

Start-up Butternut Bikes, set up by Hornsey man Gavin Hudson, has been doing a roaring trade from the Railway Tavern in Crouch End Hill.

Gavin, who has a background in bike repair but moved to the area after spending time working with huskies in Scandinavia, told this newspaper what had started with him fixing a few bikes in a church car park, had spiralled, and he and his business partner Tullen Dawson were now looking for permanent premises.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “It’s been quite fun, and it’s important. Crouch End doesn’t have a bike shop, and we are so, so busy. We are trying to put the focus on people using bikes for transport reasons, because that’s really important going forward.

“We’re really excited.”

Evans Cycles was the last bike shop in Crouch End, but closed in 2019.

Butternut Bikes are on Facebook.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Haringey parking proposals split environmental campaigners and businesses over permit hikes

There will be a £50 surcharge on secondary permits if the plans are approved. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Haringey parking proposals split environmental campaigners and businesses over permit hikes

There will be a £50 surcharge on secondary permits if the plans are approved. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham’s Mourinho hails ‘Hero’ Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) and Manchester United's Scott McTominay battle for the ball

Pop-up bike shop looking for permanent home after ‘exciting’ start in Crouch End pub

The Butternut Bikes team outside of the Railway. Picture: Biutternut Bikes

Black Lives Matter: Councillor calls for Haringey’s own review into Covid-19 impact on BAME commnunities and demands Met Police improves

Cllr Julia Ogiehor (Lib Dem, Muswell Hill) among those kneeling in solidarity with victims of anti-Black violence. Picture: Lucie Goodayle

‘Raising a smile’: North London photographer holds virtual lockdown exhibition with Lauderdale House

Picture: Polly Hancock

Church under lockdown: Gospel Oak vicar reopens church as ‘safe space to lament and heal’

Mother Carol Barrett Ford with Imam Bodrul outside of St Martin's Church, Gospel Oak. Picture: Mother Carol Barrett Ford